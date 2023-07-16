Joe Jonas Once Pooped In His White Pants While On Stage, And I’m Cringing So Hard

Everybody poops. We know this. There’s even a children’s book to that effect. But just because it’s a necessary part of life, that doesn’t make it any more pleasant, and it’s definitely a deed that is best kept private, whenever possible. It turns out, though, that sometimes it’s just not possible, and Joe Jonas admitted recently to letting out “a little something extra” (No!) while he was wearing white pants (NO!) in the middle of a concert. And I am cringing so hard thinking about what he was feeling in that moment.

Talk about leaving it all on the stage. Performers put a lot into their concerts — hitting the right notes, remembering their lyrics, executing choreography, etc. It’s likely not an easy job on a good night, so I can’t imagine what it must be like when you’re not feeling well physically. It’s not like you can cancel the show over a gurgly stomach, and Joe Jonas regaled fans with a story of what happened one night when he simply thought he was expending a little gas. The Jonas Brother told Will & Woody :

I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about there’s a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you shit your pants. … This was about four years ago. It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it – a lot of therapy. Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot – it might have been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was a mid-wardrobe shit change during the set. … That’s just real life. It was a light one. It wasn’t a full, you know?

Thanks for the clarification! I have to admit, I laughed at “mid-wardrobe shit change,” but the fact that he was wearing white pants at the time almost makes it too much. I’m in no way shit-shaming him, either, but I just can’t imagine how uncomfortable in every way Joe Jonas must have been when that happened. He had all those fans watching his every move, screaming for him, and he just had to continue on like nothing happened? The singer continued:

The whole time I thought, ‘Somebody’s going to be able to see this and know what’s happening. They’re going to realize that…’ But it was all in my head, you know what I mean? It wasn't as big of a deal as I thought, but such is life. It's happened to many artists. I feel like I've paid my dues, and I'm a part of some secret club now, you know?

Apparently it wasn’t as bad as he thought, and the crowd was likely unaware that anything was amiss in Joe Jonas’ pants. And it turns out he’s right about it happening to other performers. Ed Sheeran copped to having the same experience during a 2015 concert, saying (via E! News ) that he "misjudged a fart on stage, which ended up being a shart." The same goes for Chris Brown, who admitted to MTV in 2011 that he once “sharted” during a show and recalled he could feel it “running down my leg.”