Joe Jonas Once Pooped In His White Pants While On Stage, And I’m Cringing So Hard
The show must go on (I guess).
Everybody poops. We know this. There’s even a children’s book to that effect. But just because it’s a necessary part of life, that doesn’t make it any more pleasant, and it’s definitely a deed that is best kept private, whenever possible. It turns out, though, that sometimes it’s just not possible, and Joe Jonas admitted recently to letting out “a little something extra” (No!) while he was wearing white pants (NO!) in the middle of a concert. And I am cringing so hard thinking about what he was feeling in that moment.
Talk about leaving it all on the stage. Performers put a lot into their concerts — hitting the right notes, remembering their lyrics, executing choreography, etc. It’s likely not an easy job on a good night, so I can’t imagine what it must be like when you’re not feeling well physically. It’s not like you can cancel the show over a gurgly stomach, and Joe Jonas regaled fans with a story of what happened one night when he simply thought he was expending a little gas. The Jonas Brother told Will & Woody:
Thanks for the clarification! I have to admit, I laughed at “mid-wardrobe shit change,” but the fact that he was wearing white pants at the time almost makes it too much. I’m in no way shit-shaming him, either, but I just can’t imagine how uncomfortable in every way Joe Jonas must have been when that happened. He had all those fans watching his every move, screaming for him, and he just had to continue on like nothing happened? The singer continued:
Apparently it wasn’t as bad as he thought, and the crowd was likely unaware that anything was amiss in Joe Jonas’ pants. And it turns out he’s right about it happening to other performers. Ed Sheeran copped to having the same experience during a 2015 concert, saying (via E! News) that he "misjudged a fart on stage, which ended up being a shart." The same goes for Chris Brown, who admitted to MTV in 2011 that he once “sharted” during a show and recalled he could feel it “running down my leg.”
Several celebrities, in fact, have come out with their own shit stories, including Jennifer Lawrence, Al Roker and Kelly Clarkson, not to mention the infamous poop incident that was discussed at length during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial last year. I guess Joe Jonas really is part of a secret club, although I have to say, they’re not doing a great job at the “secret” part.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
