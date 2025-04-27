Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Totally Shut Down An Interview Question About Their Relationship, And Now Fans Are Making Their Own Assumptions

Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is making his return to football by coaching at the college level, but that isn't why he's going viral during NFL Draft weekend. Clips are circulating of the future hall-of-famer's CBS interview being interrupted by his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, and fans shared plenty of reactions after she refused to let him answer a question about the origins of their relationship.

Belichick's relationship with the much younger Hudson was first alluded on a grand scale by Rob Gronkowski during Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady, and it was one of the more memorable moments of the evening. (As well as him doing a shot with Pats owner Robert Kraft.) Many have been curious about how the 72-year-old and 24-year-old met and hit it off, but when CBS Sunday Morning's Tony Dokoupil broached the question, Hudson interrupted to shut it down. Check out the moment and the full interview below:

A non-answer straight from Bill Belichick wouldn't be so surprising under normal circumstances, as he has a reputation for coming across as grouchy and uncooperative regarding the same media that credits him with leading one of the most dominant sports dynasties. What's strange about this instance, perhaps, is that the coach seemed willing to provide an answer of some kind until Jordon Hudson firmly dismissed the question.

For those outside the industry, it was a similar role a PR representative would play for a celebrity at a time when a questionable subject arises, except she's both his girlfriend and the co-subject of the question. Why did Jordon Hudson not want Bill Belichick to provide any insight behind how they met?

That's unknown for now, but reactions are flooding in from all over the Internet, with people saying the refusal to answer won't stop the question from being asked:

The fact they dont wanna comment on it makes people wonder even more. - @ktbkendrick

You’re not gona talk about your relationship but you consistently plaster it all over social media? Seems a bit hypocritical from Ms. Hudson - BosSportsBros

The best thing about “we’re not going to talk about that” is she made it the thing people are most talking about. - @jocelyn528

She’s hiding something. - @GuntherEagleman

For all my years of Patriots fandom, I was about as interested in Bill Belichick's relationship with his girlfriend as I was in watching paint dry, at least before this clip. Now that I've seen her shoot down the question, I have to wonder what kind of answer would justify that kind of reaction.

My other thought is Bill Belichick being cut off by Jordon Hudson on camera is something that took me by surprise. The coach has built his legacy on being a hard-headed "My way or the highway" type of guy, and many others couldn't help but react to him being instructed by her:

Bill Belichick on a leash is something I thought I’d never see. -@Boston_zone2

Show the crazy awkward Yoko Ono stuff Jordon is on - @hackedbracket

Bill got caught up in the game. That’s crazy - @SilverDollarRay

She controls his life 100%... #BillBelichick #FemaleTyrant - @TMAN1138pm

There's also takes from a more sympathetic crowd, who feel sympathy for Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson. As pointed out, is it really everyone else's business how they met? Sure, they agreed to do an interview, but that doesn't mean they have to completely open up to every question thrown their way:

Everyone commenting on what they think here is exactly the point. Let. Them. Be. They’re both happy, who are we to judge? - @MattMare_

I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn’t want him to be screwed around by the media. - @TexanNightmare

He seems happy so who cares. People can live their life however they want. - @Gig_Digger

Old guy trying to recapture his youth. Nothing new about this scenario. -@hershey130236

It's a fair comment to make, seeing as Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson are hardly the first high-profile couple with a significant age difference between them. Al Pacino welcomed a baby with his wife in his 80s, while Katharine McPhee has dealt with questions about the age difference between herself and her husband David Foster. Meanwhile, fictional television shows have long featured age gaps between spouses.

Of course, the internet is an open platform for everyone and anyone to comment on. Opinions are going to come no matter how people live their lives, and Bill Belichick has a lot of NFL fans he's made angry over the years that would love to take a shot at him for any reason. Getting a jab in at him may be more important than actually being invested in the logistics of their relationship, and I suspect that's what plays into why this is such a hot topic.

The college football season is still far off, so maybe watch The Roast of Tom Brady with a Netflix subscription if you want to see more of Bill Belichick. We'll see how the masses respond to his latest television interview, and if people will be more or less interested in his relationship with Jordon Hudson after this viral moment.