Sam Heughan Completed A Marathon Days Before His 45th Birthday, And Fans Had All The Lovely Responses

News
By published

What a way to ring in another year of life.

Sam Heughan on Outlander
(Image credit: Starz)

Sam Heughan is on the verge of hitting a personal milestone. In just a matter of days, the beloved Scottish actor is set to turn 45, which may be hard for some fans to believe. (Seriously, when looking at him, it’s hard to tell if he’s truly aged that much, as he still has that youthful glow.) Heughan is certainly keeping active ahead of his big day, though, as he participated in a major event this weekend. The star took part in the London Marathon, and fans flooded social media to share their congratulations and other well wishes.

It was on Instagram that Sam Heughan chose to open up about his experience at the London Marathon. The Outlander star was among many to make their way across the 26.2 mile course amid the men’s and women’s races. In photos he shared, Heughan can be seen showing off his sweet medal and snapping photos with others. On top of the fact that he finished, Heughan also managed to raise almost £40,000 for blood cancer awareness. Check out the post below:

A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

A photo posted by on

The London Marathon was founded in 1981 and is held annually, drawing plenty of people who seek to put the pedal to the figurative metal. As a former runner myself, I applaud anyone who partakes in the event, and that admiration goes up even more when there’s a charitable aspect to it all. After the Bloodshot star completed the race, plenty of fans took to social media to hype him up. Their comments on X were chock full of positivity and praise:

  • Congrats to #SamHeughan for finishing the 45th London Marathon just shy of his 45th birthday!! So happy to support him and his fundraising efforts 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 - @sleepylover215
  • Sam Heughan: the man, the myth, the marathon legend!💪🏼🏅 He absolutely smashed it!👏🏼 So proud of him!🥹🙌🏼 That winning smile and medal bite say it all!🥹❤️🥰 - @ExplosionOfLove
  • Congratulations to Coach Sam. What a great race for a great cause. To think he said he wasn’t feeling great going into the marathon and yet his splits were faster as the race went on. Wow - @staceystring
  • Reason #126 why I'm a Sam fan. Runs marathons whilst raising funds for worthy causes. - @peekaboo_jen
More on Sam Heughan

Sam Heughan as Jamie Frasier in Outlander next to Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton.

(Image credit: Starz/Netflix)

Turns Out Sam Heughan Uses The Same Horse Jonathan Bailey Worked With On Bridgerton And Wicked, And The Outlander Star Got Hilariously Defensive About It

Sam Heughan is far from the only public figure who’s run a notable marathon. Years ago, Ashton Kutcher ran the New York Marathon, and he had quite a unique experience. The star ended up running the event with a police detail in tow, and he also competed under an alias. Former GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ran in the NY Marathon as well, and their interest in participating in such events has been well-noted. It takes more than a notion to run in a marathon, and you better believe a lot of training goes into it.

Of course, aside from his recent brush with athletics, Heughan has been busy in other regards. He’s since wrapped on Outlander Season 8, which will conclude the fan-favorite show. With production now at an end, Heughan is hoping to take home a kilt, and I really hope he gets that wish. Otherwise, he’s already landed a new show, a spicy thriller called The Couple Next Door.

Between his completion of the London Marathon, the continued influx of work he receives and his upcoming 45th birthday, Sam Heughan has a lot to celebrate. I hope the coming year proves to be fruitful for him and allows him the opportunity to have other great experiences. On that note, let’s raise a pint to the birthday boy and wish him the best!

TOPICS
Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

I Just Revisited An Old Disney Channel Movie After Years, And I Didn't Realize Just How Good It Was Until Now

The Conners EP Reveals One Moment From The Series Finale That Was A ‘Surprise’ To The Crew, And Now I Love The Ending Even More

I Just Revisited An Old Disney Channel Movie After Years, And I Didn't Realize Just How Good It Was Until Now
See more latest
Most Popular
Gideon Gemstone in blazer and shirt The Righteous Gemstones Season 4
Superman’s Jimmy Olsen Actor Was Asked What He Brought To The Role, And His Answer Was So On Brand
Becky kissing Dan&#039;s cheek in final moments of The Conners series finale
The Conners EP Reveals One Moment From The Series Finale That Was A ‘Surprise’ To The Crew, And Now I Love The Ending Even More
Halle Berry on the Drew Barrymore Show and Monica Lewinsky on Call Her Daddy.
Monica Lewinsky Had A Hilarious Comment After Halle Berry Thanked Fans For Saying She's So 'Fine' And Maybe The Most Rapped About Woman In History
American Idol Season 23: Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.
American Idol Just Made Some Major Cuts, And I’m Not Surprised To Hear Carrie Underwood Had A Tougher Time With It
Rupert Grint speaks on the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special
‘Better Be Gryffindor!!’ Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Shared A Photo Of His New Baby Girl, And Fans Are Loving It
Starring, from left to right: Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear; Scott Patterson as Harry &#039;Sully&#039; Sullivan; Morgan Kohan as Maggie; Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones; and Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear.
How To Watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Online And Stream Every Episode From Anywhere
Mavournee Hazel&#039;s Blue examining evidence in makeshift lab in NCIS: Sydney
NCIS: Sydney’s Season 2 Finale Ended With A Mysterious Bluebird Twist, And I’m Intrigued By The Showrunner’s Tease About What This Means For Season 3
Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy
Even Shawn Levy Sounds Like He's Geeking Out Over Ryan Gosling Joining The Star Wars Universe
Kanye West on Piers Morgan Uncensored
As Kanye West And Wife Bianca Censori Shop At Sex Store Together, An Insider Claims She’ll Only Stay Married To Him On One Condition
Eminem throwing a hoodie on in a scene from 8 Mile&#039;s trailer.
8 Mile’s Kim Basinger Shared Lovely Thoughts About Working With Eminem, But I Just Can't Get Over The F-Bomb Related Script Request She Had: ‘F–king Pancakes’