Sam Heughan Completed A Marathon Days Before His 45th Birthday, And Fans Had All The Lovely Responses

Sam Heughan is on the verge of hitting a personal milestone. In just a matter of days, the beloved Scottish actor is set to turn 45, which may be hard for some fans to believe. (Seriously, when looking at him, it’s hard to tell if he’s truly aged that much, as he still has that youthful glow.) Heughan is certainly keeping active ahead of his big day, though, as he participated in a major event this weekend. The star took part in the London Marathon, and fans flooded social media to share their congratulations and other well wishes.

It was on Instagram that Sam Heughan chose to open up about his experience at the London Marathon. The Outlander star was among many to make their way across the 26.2 mile course amid the men’s and women’s races. In photos he shared, Heughan can be seen showing off his sweet medal and snapping photos with others. On top of the fact that he finished, Heughan also managed to raise almost £40,000 for blood cancer awareness. Check out the post below:

The London Marathon was founded in 1981 and is held annually, drawing plenty of people who seek to put the pedal to the figurative metal. As a former runner myself, I applaud anyone who partakes in the event, and that admiration goes up even more when there’s a charitable aspect to it all. After the Bloodshot star completed the race, plenty of fans took to social media to hype him up. Their comments on X were chock full of positivity and praise:

Congrats to #SamHeughan for finishing the 45th London Marathon just shy of his 45th birthday!! So happy to support him and his fundraising efforts 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 - @sleepylover215

Sam Heughan: the man, the myth, the marathon legend!💪🏼🏅 He absolutely smashed it!👏🏼 So proud of him!🥹🙌🏼 That winning smile and medal bite say it all!🥹❤️🥰 - @ExplosionOfLove

Congratulations to Coach Sam. What a great race for a great cause. To think he said he wasn’t feeling great going into the marathon and yet his splits were faster as the race went on. Wow - @staceystring

Reason #126 why I'm a Sam fan. Runs marathons whilst raising funds for worthy causes. - @peekaboo_jen

Sam Heughan is far from the only public figure who’s run a notable marathon. Years ago, Ashton Kutcher ran the New York Marathon, and he had quite a unique experience. The star ended up running the event with a police detail in tow, and he also competed under an alias. Former GMA3 hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ran in the NY Marathon as well, and their interest in participating in such events has been well-noted. It takes more than a notion to run in a marathon, and you better believe a lot of training goes into it.

Of course, aside from his recent brush with athletics, Heughan has been busy in other regards. He’s since wrapped on Outlander Season 8, which will conclude the fan-favorite show. With production now at an end, Heughan is hoping to take home a kilt, and I really hope he gets that wish. Otherwise, he’s already landed a new show, a spicy thriller called The Couple Next Door.

Between his completion of the London Marathon, the continued influx of work he receives and his upcoming 45th birthday, Sam Heughan has a lot to celebrate. I hope the coming year proves to be fruitful for him and allows him the opportunity to have other great experiences. On that note, let’s raise a pint to the birthday boy and wish him the best!