More Details Revealed About The Alleged Pooping Incident During Amber Heard And Johnny Depp Trial

Being a famous actor has its downsides, especially when it comes to the public’s involvement in private affairs. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard definitely know this dynamic, as every twist and turn from their ongoing legal battle has quickly gone viral. And as more folks take the stand , we’ve gotten more details about the alleged pooping incident involving Heard.

One of the more wild stories associated with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle involved a piece of fecal matter, which apparently was left on Depp’s side of the bed by his ex wife. Obviously that story has turned a number of heads, and The News recently revealed some more information about the infamous bed poop that came from the ongoing trial. According to Depp’s longtime chauffeur, he spoke to the Aquaman star about the incident, and her regret over the “joke.”

Johnny Depp’s driver Starling Jenkins III recently took the stand in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard, providing eyewitness testimony to their tumultuous relationship. He revealed that he and Heard spoke about the bed pooping incident during a drive to Coachella in 2016. As he put it,

We had a conversation pertaining to the surprise she left in the boss's bed.

This is a firsthand account of what is perhaps the most viral story to come out of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s years-long battle in the courts. What’s more, Starling Jenkins also revealed that the actress seemingly had regrets about the scatological prank. Heard allegedly told him “It was a horrible practical joke gone wrong.” It should be interesting to see if the incident is brought up when the Aquaman star eventually takes the stand herself.

As previously mentioned, the alleged pooping incident has been one of the most viral stories to come out of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long legal battle. Both actors have thrown allegations at the other, including emotional and physical abuse. Although this story stands out due to its graphic and somewhat bizarre nature. This was especially true after photos of the… biological evidence made its way online.

Johnny Depp personally took the stand for a few days, resulting in a number of clips quickly going viral. Plenty of fans are weighing in on the situation online, and a mass of fans have crowded outside the courtroom in Virginia. Even coffee shops have offered a chance for folks to pick sides via tip jars , so it’s safe to say that the discourse is significant.