Greg's Mom Seemed Like Another Nightmare 90 Day Fiancê Mother-In-Law, But She Changed My Mind

I've changed my mind about her.

Lucille on 90 Day Fiancé
(Image credit: TLC)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Love's True Colors." Stream it with a Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Parents haven't been a factor in the lives of every married 90 Day Fiancé couple that split, but it has happened enough that I'm always on the lookout for moms and dads who could cause problems. Greg Chillak's mother, Lucille, checks off all the boxes that a problematic parent often has in this TLC franchise, but the latest episode has me thinking she'll make a good mother-in-law to Joan Kruchov yet.

Lucille seemed pretty annoyed by Joan as soon as she arrived, noting that she disliked that the Ugandan-born woman taking two showers a day, and that she's insistent on Greg paying the wedding dowry despite his money troubles. I felt she was cutting her son a little too much slack in comparison, though her gesture in the latest episode feels like her kindness also extends to Joan.

The Kind Offer By Greg's Mom Gives Me Hope For Her

Lucille noted at the beginning of the episode that she understood that Greg wanted to host their wedding at her home to save money. Still, she privately expressed during her confessional on 90 Day Fiancé that she didn't believe her son would follow through on actually preparing a proper wedding. Knowing the work would then fall on her to prevent embarrassment for the three of them, she suggested picking a wedding venue and a service that would handle the entire ceremony.

Joan and Greg accompanied Lucille to the venue, and admitted it all seemed nice. That said, the price was well above their initial $5K budget for the ceremony, but Lucille had a surprise. She offered to pay most of the costs for the wedding along with his father, and maybe her son and fiancé just chip in about $1,000 or so. The couple was thrilled to hear this, and Lucille seemed happy to give her son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law a big gift.

Is Lucille Like Other Problematic 90 Day Fiancé Parents?

When I think of parents in 90 Day Fiancé who seemingly had a role in their child's marriage falling apart, two big names come to mind. Debbie Johnson derailed her son Colt's marriage with Larissa Lima due to their arguments, and a potential courtship with Jess Caroline after that. While Lucille and Greg certainly have a similar kind of mother/son relationship that Colt and Debbie had before their falling out, I think Greg is better at putting it in check.

Another example would be Mike Youngquist's mother, Trish, and all the drama she had with Natalie Mordovtseva. While she may not have called Natalie a hooker like was repeatedly alleged, I think it's fair to say she never really believed the Ukrainian married her son for anything other than a green card.

So far, I haven't heard Lucille suggest that Joan is taking advantage of Greg. In fairness, Joan left a pretty cushy life she had in Uganda to move in with a man a decade older who lives with his mother. I'm surprised she wasn't among the group of foreign-born visitors who wanted to return home shortly after arriving. There's still time for her to prove us wrong, but I think Lucille might've proven in the latest episode that she's not going to be a problematic parent on 90 Day Fiancé.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé rolls on over at TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch up with the season over on Max, and see what's happening in the other storylines.

