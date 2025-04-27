Full House's Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Address 'Weird Question' They're Often Asked About Co-Star John Stamos, And It Sounds Like Fans Think the Tanners Are The Brady Bunch
Here’s the story of three lovely ladies …
It’s amazing that 40 years after initially meeting on Full House — and some even continuing to appear on the 2025 TV schedule — the cast members remain so close. This is especially true given the actors’ wide age range and differing comedic sensibilities. However, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber got real about a “weird question” they get from fans about just how close they were to their co-stars, and it sounds like people are confusing the Tanners with The Brady Bunch.
Full House Vets Reveal A Question They Get About John Stamos
John Stamos may have played heartthrob Jesse Katsopolis on Full House (streaming with a Max subscription) and the spinoff Fuller House (streaming with a Netflix subscription), but to the young ladies on the show, he was simply Uncle Jesse. That familial dynamic, however, hasn’t kept minds from wondering, and Andrea Barber (aka Kimmy Gibler) addressed that on the How Rude, Tannerinos! podcast, saying:
It’s not even the family thing that is the most disturbing about this question, but the fact that Jodie Sweetin was 5 years old when Full House started (13 by the finale). Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, meanwhile, were 6 months old — 8 years old when it ended.
Even Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber, who were slightly older at 11, were probably a little young to be developing a crush on someone more than 10 years older than them (at least in the earlier seasons). Jodie Sweetin jumped in, adding to what her co-host said:
Technically Jesse wasn’t an uncle to Kimmy, but the dynamic was still there, and Andrea Barber shut down any speculation to the contrary, saying:
The thing is, not all TV casts have been known to keep things 100% platonic. Yeah, I’m talking about you, Brady kids.
Barry Williams Confirmed All The Brady Bunch Kids "Hooked Up"
They may have played step-siblings on The Brady Bunch from 1969 to 1974, but those fraternal relationships didn’t stay chaste off the screen. In celebrating the sitcom’s 55th anniversary last year, Barry Williams told US Weekly:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sounds like there was a lot going on behind the scenes of The Brady Bunch and in the years that followed. It’s funny that the love connections happened between the actors who played the two oldest stepsiblings (Greg and Marsha), the middle children (Peter and Jan) and the youngest two (annoying TV siblings Bobby and Cindy).
Much to Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber’s chagrin, I’m sure, that’s not where the romantic interests stopped. Despite these Brady Bunch rumors driving Susan Olsen nuts, Barry Williams said he did have a crush — if not an affair — with his TV mom Florence Henderson. In the actor’s words:
Was there a kiss at the end of that date?
At least in the case of The Brady Bunch, all of the hookups seemed to be age appropriate (I’m giving Florence Henderson the benefit of the doubt that the Barry Williams affair was one-sided), so it somehow feels less skeezy than any Full House crushes might have. If you want to see what kind of chemistry the Brady blended family had going on, you can watch old episodes with your Paramount+ subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Totally Shut Down An Interview Question About Their Relationship, And Now Fans Are Making Their Own Assumptions
Sam Heughan Completed A Marathon Days Before His 45th Birthday, And Fans Had All The Lovely Responses