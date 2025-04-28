How To Watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 Online And Stream Episodes Of The Competitive Cooking Series Free From Anywhere

How To Watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 Online

Watch MasterChef Australia Season 17: Preview

Foodies, help yourselves to another delectable edition of MasterChef Australia. There'll be the usual pulse-raising dinner services and high-pressured culinary challenges, though this “Back to Win” edition offers something spicier as eliminated contestants from the show’s long run return to the kitchen in the hopes of winning the coveted MasterChef trophy. Catch episodes weekly with our guide below for how to watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 online and free on 10 Play from anywhere.

Waiting to put twenty-four MasterChef alumni through their paces are judges Andy Allen and Poh Ling Yeow, themselves both former contestants, plus food critic Sofia Levin and Michelin Star-awarded chef Jean-Christophe Novelli. And this “Back to Win” edition of the show – only the second in its sixteen-year history – guarantees that everyone will be feeling the pressure. As Allen told our gifted gastronomes, “Whether it be your first, second or third time […] it does change your life and you just want to make sure that you don’t take it for granted.'”

They may not have bagged the AU$250,000 prize the first (or even second) time around. But these former contestants have had impressive careers as restauranteurs, authors, and TV presenters since their MasterChef debut, so they’re all well-seasoned (ha!) in their own right. Some are now taking their third stab at the top spot, like perpetual runner up Laura Sharrard. Others, meanwhile, were competing for the first time and busting their chops in the kitchen less than a year ago. Yet all of them have the same insatiable hunger to prove themselves worthy of the MasterChef moniker.

Immediately throwing down the gauntlet is guest star Gordon Ramsey, who'll test our contestants’ nerves when he runs the first week’s service challenge with them. There’ll then be an ongoing revolving door of celebrity chefs throughout the season’s run, including former Great Australian Bake Off judge Maggie Beer and the esteemed Peter Gilmore, with an after-dinner palette cleanser courtesy of the Sooshi Mango crew, who’ll be serving up “the ultimate culinary-meets-comedy fusion.”

Ready for another helping of this cooking competition? We’ve got you…sautéed! Just read on where our guide will explain how to watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 online and stream every episode free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 online free from anywhere with 10 Play

(Image credit: 10 Network)

Network 10 is dishing up a tasty new edition of MasterChef! Those in Australia can watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 from Monday, April 28 at 7.30pm AEST (5.30am ET), with episodes airing most days on Channel 10 (typically from Sunday through to Thursday, though the precise schedule for Season 17 hasn’t been confirmed).

If you don’t have cable, no problem. 10Play is Network 10’s FREE, on-demand catch-up service. All you need to do is register for an account (providing details such as name, DOB, gender and postcode) and you can watch the channel’s content live or on-demand without paying a thing.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access 10 Play like you would at home.

How to watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 online from anywhere

If you're an Australian citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 online just as you would at home.

While services like 10Play block access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Aussie citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join an Australian-based server and access their account from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch MasterChef Australia as if you were at home with a VPN

Can I watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 online in the US?

It’s bad news for foodies and reality TV fans. There’s been no announcement that MasterChef Australia Season 17 (aka MasterChef: Back to Win) will be getting a release date Stateside.

However, fans of the show in the US are able to access older seasons (Season 1 through 14) of the series via free streaming service Tubi.

An Aussie wanting to watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 while in the States? Use a VPN to connect to 10 Play and stream MasterChef from anywhere.

Can I watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 online in Canada?

Canadians hoping to watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 in line with those Down Under are out of luck.

While the latest installment of the show should eventually air on the CTV Life channel, and then be available to stream on CTV, expect a painfully long wait of well over a year before the show reaches Canada. But at least you can currently watch MasterChef Australia Seasons 1 through 15 via the CTV website or app while you wait (provided you have a Bell Media account).

Out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to your regional services from anywhere, just like you would back home.

Can I watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 online in the UK?

There’s no sign that MasterChef Australia Season 17 will be landing on UK shores anytime soon. However, until the latest episodes become available, you can still enjoy prior seasons of the competitive cooking show: either with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, or through streaming service U (formerly UKTV Play).

Traveling away from home? 10 Play is regionally-restricted, so Aussie citizens will need a VPN to watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 while located in another country.

MasterChef Australia Season 17 Trailer

MasterChef Australia Season 17 Contestants

Alana Lowes, Queensland, from Season 3

Andre Ursini, South Australia, from Season 1

Audra Morrice, New South Wales, from Season 4

Beau Cook, Victoria, from Season 4

Ben Macdonald, New Zealand, from Season 6

Callum Hann, South Australia, from Season 2 and 12

Cath Collins, Victoria, from Season 15

Darrsh Clarke, Victoria, from Season 16

Declan Cleary, New South Wales, from Season 15

Depinder Chhibber, New South Wales, from Season 13

Jamie Fleming, Queensland, from Season 6

Jimmy Wong, New South Wales, from Season 8

Laura Sharrad, South Australia, from Season 6 and 12

Matt Hopcraft, Victoria, from Season 7

Pete Cambell, New South Wales, from Season 13

Rhiannon Anderson, Queensland, from Season 15

Rue Mupedzi, Western Australia, from Season 15

Samira El Khafir, Victoria, from Season 5

Sarah Todd, Victoria, from Season 6 and 14

Savindri Perera, South Australia, from Season 16

Snezana Calic, Victoria, from Season 16

Steph De Sousa, New South Wales, from Season 11

Theo Loizou, Victoria, from Season 15

Tim Bone, Victoria, from Season 11