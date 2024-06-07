John Mulaney Would Be A Great Oscars Host, And His Response When Asked If He'd Do It Absolutely Proves That Point

When you look back on the best Oscar hosts from past shows, some of our favorites over the years were standup comedians. So, when it comes time for the Academy to decide its 2025 host, one top-tier fan favorite name that has been suggested a lot lately is John Mulaney. He’d crush it, I just know it, but what does the man himself think about hosting Hollywood’s biggest night?

After John Mulaney recently took on late night with Netflix’s Everybody’s In L.A. (with impressive results), the standup and Spider-Verse voice actor was recently asked by Variety how he’d respond if the Academy asked him to host the next Oscars ceremony. In his words:

Oh… I’d bet. I mean, I like doing things. I’d bet. I’d be like, ‘When is it? Do I have anything that night? OK, how many months ahead of time? Am I scared?

In the recent conversation with the trade, John Mulaney initially avoided the question by sharing that he loves watching Jimmy Kimmel host the show – giving him major props for how he has handled himself on stage for past shows. He also said he’s “never seen anyone that good at producing a show at that level.” So it sounds like Mulaney doesn’t see a need for him to step in.

Kimmel has hosted the show four times successfully, but we don’t know if he’ll be up to the task for sure in 2025. When the outlet prodded Mulaney further about how he’d react to being offered the gig, he gave a hilarious response that only makes me want to see him do the show more. Asked about his availability in March, the comedian said,

This March, I have a book signing at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on one of the Sunday nights, so I won’t be able to attend that night.

The more straightforward answer obviously came earlier when he said he likes “doing things,” and it sounds like (cleverly so) he doesn’t want to tie himself to one answer without knowing the details of an offer that might come to him. And he certainly doesn’t want to take away the job from Jimmy Kimmel.

John Mulaney has delivered countless hilarious jokes for Saturday Night Live and in his standup specials over the years, and he notably brought his humor to the 96th Oscars by performing a funny Field of Dreams bit that was so good that even Kevin Costner went back to revisit it after the show . Just think of all the ways Mulaney could spice up the Academy Awards if given the chance!

