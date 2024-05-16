Why I Think John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. Could Be A Game-Changer For Late Night TV

As a big fan of John Mulaney’s comedy specials , his over-the-top Saturday Night Live musical numbers , and pretty much everything he’s done, I was ecstatic upon hearing he was getting a six-part late-night TV show. After watching John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A., which streamed live throughout the Netflix is a Joke Festival 2024, I must say that this is one of the most unique and unforgettable attempts at the format I’ve ever seen.

Though it clearly pays homage to Late Night with David Letterman, The Larry Sanders Show, and some of the very best Los Angeles movies , Mulaney’s late-night series has been a transformative experience that could be a game-changer for the format moving forward. I still don’t fully understand what it is, but it’s seriously great, and six-plus hours of TV we should never forget.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Subversive Nature Of John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In L.A. Makes The Show Feel Like 'Late Night... On Acid'

On paper, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. is not unlike the current late-night shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, or Jimmy Kimmel Live, as it has a host (Mulaney), a sidekick (Richard Kind kills it in this role), celebrities, various expert guests, and a musical performance. But, once you start watching it, you realize this is a subversive masterpiece that breaks the mold at every turn.

Everybody’s In L.A. feels like it should be called “Late Night… on Acid” because it diverts from the beaten and safer path with its randomness, chaos, and odd jokes that only a very small portion of the audience is going to get. It acknowledges the rules but throws them out the window in a manic fit. It’s so freaking absurd and constantly surprises its audience, which is great.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There's A Manic And Chaotic Energy That Makes It Feel Like Anything Can And Will Happen

If you’re looking for a safe and by-the-books late-night talk show, Everybody’s In L.A., is not going to do the trick. But, if you’re looking for a manic, chaotic one hour (sometimes longer) of TV where anything can and does happen, this show is going to do the trick and then some. Watching Everybody’s In L.A. live each night has been a wild and extraordinary experience, and it’s this “fly by the seat of your pants” energy that has made it so much fun.

Bill Hader and Pete Davidson losing their shit when Ben Mankiewicz from Turner Classic Movies calls in to tell his 1994 Northridge Earthquake story (Oh yeah, each episode has a theme), Lil’ George Carlin appearing in the Nepo Baby segment, and Saymo the robotic delivery service just randomly bringing ginger ale to guests, and countless other moments make this a completely wild and hilarious experience that’s just so much fun.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Limited (Only Six Episodes) Nature Of Everybody's In L.A. Creates A 'Must-Watch' Feeling That Could Be Replicated

With everything that Mulaney has going on with his personal and professional life, I don’t really think having a standard late-night show with a hundred or so episodes a year would be all that sustainable, but the six-episode run has created a tremendous experience so far. I would love to see him bring this concept back from time to time because it just works. A reason for that is the series’ short run, which creates a must-watch feeling.

Mulaney could, and should, make this an annual tradition that runs throughout the Netflix is a Joke Festival each year. I mean, he looks like he’s having fun, the guests are having a good time (especially Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias when he realized Warren G was the musical guest), and anyone with a Netflix subscription watching each night, myself included, are in stitches over it. Just imagine coming back year after year to experience John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. again like it’s some massive movie sequel.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Zaniness Of The Show Could Also Lead To Other Unique Takes On The Format

I’m not saying the late-night talk show in its current form is a sign that the format is dying, but John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. is like a breath of fresh air with its zaniness and frantic energy. That said, this could very well open the door for other unique takes on the format at some point in the future. The Saturday Night Live five-timer previously did it with John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, a modern spin on classic kids variety shows (this is hands down one of the best family-friendly Netflix titles ), and he could certainly go back and reinvent the wheel once again.

The late-night setup could be completely deconstructed and pieced back together with a fresh and unique voice, and Everybody’s In L.A. shows that something like this could work, and work well at that.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Everybody's In L.A. Has Some Absolutely Bonkers And Random Comedy Bits

Though I often tell my son “Enough with the bits,” I’m a sucker for a great bit, and this show has some of the best I’ve ever seen on late-night TV. The various Saymo sequences, Richard Kind presenting fake card games, Mulaney revisiting comments over and over, and Lil’ George Carlin (I just can’t get enough of this) make each show so much fun and memorable.

But, the bit that melts my heart and makes me go into a coughing fit from laughing so much can be found in the second-to-last episode, when Waingro (Kevin Gage) from Heat shows up and starts doing a purposely terrible stand-up comedy routine.

Seriously, watching one of the meanest movie villains from one of the best heist films of all time walk onto the stage and start going on about how much he hates Trader Joe’s while wearing a bathrobe and sandals (the clothes he was weaning when he was killed in Heat) was not on my 2024 Bingo card, yet here we are. I mean, I burst into tears laughing whenever he says “ I’m Waingro…. from Heat .”

As you can probably tell about now, I am obsessed with John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A., and I really, really hope this leads to some radical changes for late night or at least more episodes down the road. Until then, there are some great upcoming Netflix shows and movies (and comedy specials) on the 2024 TV schedule .