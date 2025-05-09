A Weird Rumor Is Circulating About Rebecca Romijin In Avengers: Doomsday, But Jerry O’Connell Had A Hilarious Response

Talk about out of the blue...

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique
So long as there’s always an upcoming Marvel movie on the books, then you can count on some wild rumors emerging, from announcement through to production. A picture like 2026's Avengers: Doomsday alone put that particular mill on overtime, and the latest is a wild piece of speculation on Rebecca Romijin’s return as her X-Men character Mystique. Well, leave it to Romijin’s husband, Jerry O’Connell, to flip the situation into a lovably goofy moment of levity.

Jerry O’Connell Deflected A Rather Interesting Mystique Claim With Humor

The claim of the moment has speculated that this blue tinted member of Doomsday’s extensive cast “won’t be naked in Avengers: Doomsday." Sharing that message with his followers, O’Connell’s Twitter reply came down to one, simple word:

Dammit.

Now that is a supportive and loving husband. It’s also a pretty on-brand response, seeing as Jerry O’Connell’s congratulations post also clowned around about Rebecca Ronijin being introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But beyond the obvious gag involving “nudity,” my own read on this rumor leaves me scratching my head - as recent approaches to the character of Raven Darkholme have already seemed to render this piece of discussion obsolete.

Rebecca Romijin looks scared as she transform into a human in X-Men: The Last Stand.

This Mystique Nudity Rumor Is Weird On Two Fronts

If we’re going by the original timeline of X-Men movies, then X-Men: The Last Stand would be the biggest hint that would have pointed out the need for clothing. As Raven Darkholme lost her powers through the mutant cure in that infamous threequel, we already knew she could no longer shift her appearance. So nudity would have been a non-starter in that respect.

However, even from a cinematic standpoint, we’ve seen Mystique walking around in clothes before. In fact, Jennifer Lawrence’s rendition of the character had her own X-Men uniform to show off. Considering the No Hard Feelings actor’s stories about the intensive Mystique makeup process, that was certainly a no brainer.

Jennifer Lawrence stands pleading outside in Dark Phoenix.

But even if Rebecca Romijin is still comfortable with getting made up, and if her Raven somehow still has her powers, then using a uniform of some sort would still help keep that time in the chair at a minimum. That aspect somewhat helps when you’ve got a cast as big as the one we’ll be seeing in Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently in production.

If the clothed Mystique rumors are accurate, Jerry O’Connell’s famed “Mystique Shelf” of memorabilia is about to find at least one new variant added to the collection. Sometimes silver linings are what it's all about, my friends. Doomsday is upon us, as the next Avengers movie will be hitting theaters on May 1, 2026. In the meantime you can see "The New Avengerz" in Thunderbolts*, which is in theaters now - and may have a different title, depending on where you catch it.

