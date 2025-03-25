Years After Avengers: Endgame, Paul Rudd Humorously Tries To Explain That Ant-Man And Thanos Butt Hole Theory To Jenna Ortega

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, with new content arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will remember a popular theory that Ant-Man could kill Thanos by entering his butt and growing. And Paul Rudd trying to explain this to his Death of a Unicorn co-star Jenna Ortega is seriously delightful.

While fans have countless questions about upcoming Marvel movies like the next two Avengers flicks, there are current fan theories about past project that are still circulating online. While speaking with ComicBook about his new movie, Rudd was asked if the Thanos butt strategy could work on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in the next Avengers flicks. He mused on the subject, saying:

I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way? Because didn’t he, at that point, have the Space Stone or whatever?

He's not wrong. Ant-Man was noticeably missing from Avengers: Infinity War, where he was shown assembling the Infinity Stones. And while he was killed in the opening sequence of Endgame, the Time Heist brought him back and once again saw him wielding the Stones. So Ant-Man trying to kill the Mad Titan via the Thanus theory might have resulted in certain death for Rudd's hero.

During this interview Paul Rudd tried to catch Jenna Ortega up on the theory involving his hero and Thanos, offering:

Rudd : Do you know what we’re talking about? There was a theory — going against Thanos, why didn’t Ant-Man just … instead of Thanos, it was ‘Thanus,’ go up Thanos and then expand.

: Do you know what we’re talking about? There was a theory — going against Thanos, why didn’t Ant-Man just … instead of Thanos, it was ‘Thanus,’ go up Thanos and then expand. Ortega : I thought he was already big … the purple one?

: I thought he was already big … the purple one? Rudd : I get really small.

: I get really small. Ortega: Oh, that’s right, you’re called Ant-Man!

It looks like the star of Wednesday (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) isn't caught up on the MCU. Ortega recently reminisced about her tiny role in Iron Man 2 as a child actress, but it doesn't sound like she's kept up with the shared universe since.

Fans of the MCU have been wondering about what comes next for Paul Rudd's Ant-Man for a while now. After the threequel Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania failed to perform at the box office, its been unclear if he'll be getting another solo movie. Alternatively he could just appear in big crossover projects.

Moviegoers assume that Ant-Man and the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes will return for Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. These projects are currently in development, with The Russo Brothers returning to the MCU for the occasion. But news on those projects is very limited, as they're not even in the 2025 movie release list.