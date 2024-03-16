Paul Rudd, 54, Still Looks Ageless At The Ghostbusters Premiere, Because Of Course He Does

Can you believe Paul Rudd is 54 years old? It's almost as if he's an ageless specter, especially when you see him at the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premiere looking as youthful as he did in his Wet Hot American Summer days over two decades ago. Despite revealing the secrets behind his timeless appearance , it's still hard to comprehend how he manages to look so incredible.

On Thursday, Sony unveiled the 2024 movie schedule's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at the world premiere in New York City, seamlessly blending the original and rebooted casts into the latest chapter of the beloved trilogy. In the image below, 2021’s “Sexiest Man Alive ” effortlessly fits in with the new Ghostbusters' youthful cast, looking at ease among the next generation of ghost hunters.

(Image credit: (Photo by Michael Loccisano/WireImage))

The beloved actor is gearing up to return as the teacher and paranormal aficionado Gary Grooberson in the latest Ghostbusters flick, which is set soon to spook its way into theaters on March 22. While he dipped his toes into the action in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we know that Frozen Empire will elevate him to a full-blown team member. This promotion comes with an exceptionally cool yet daunting task – piloting the iconic Ecto-1 as the star recently shared his excitement and the nerves of maneuvering such an iconic ride.

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire teaser trailer strongly suggested that Gary would be a crucial member in this follow-up installment in everyone's favorite bustin’ franchise. Along with the Spengler family, he'll be moving from Oklahoma to New York to assist the original team in combating a menace that threatens to plunge the world into a new Ice Age. This time, everyone, including Annie Potts' character, Janine Melnitz, will need to gear up for this eerie and exhilarating franchise installment.

Proving he has the work ethic to back his age-defying looks, the actor has an impressive lineup for 2024, starting with his role in Ghostbusters, followed by the upcoming A24 movie , Death of a Unicorn. Starring alongside Paul Rudd are notable actors and A24 veterans, including Jenna Ortega, Richard E. Grant, Téa Leoni and Will Poulter, among others. This film is touted as a dark comedy centering on a father and daughter's ill-fated encounter with a mythical being. Given the film's title, one can make an educated guess about the nature of this mythical creature. Adding an intriguing twist to this anticipated project, the legendary John Carpenter, famed for directing some of the greatest horror movies of all time , such as Halloween and The Thing, will contribute his talents not as a director but as the composer.

For the moment, I'm thrilled to see the forever-young Ant-Man star joining forces with the original Ghostbusters crew. Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson are all confirmed to make their comeback in Frozen Empire. Rudd isn't the sole newcomer to don a Proton Pack though because Carrie Coon is also gearing up to battle the colossal icy threat teased at the trailer's climax.

To see Paul Rudd in his ageless glory in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, brought to life under the direction of Gil Kenan, known for 2006's Monster House, and co-written by Jason Reitman, you can catch it in theaters on March 22.