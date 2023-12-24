In Addition To A Big Meal, Josh Duggar Will Reportedly Get 'Reindeer Recreation Games' While Spending Christmas In Prison This Year

While the large Duggar family often gathers together for major holidays, at least one family member will be conspicuously absent this year. Despite 2023 appeals going through the court system earlier this year, Josh Duggar is currently serving a sentence at FCI Seagoville after being found guilty on charges related to child abuse materials. While he won’t be able to celebrate with his wife Anna, their children, and his 19 famous siblings, there will be food and recreation for him in prison.

Inmates get three meals on holidays, though the big meal on Christmas Day seems to be lunch. This year, the former 19 Kids and Counting star and other inmates will be able to partake in baked cornish hen, pork ham, mashed potatoes, corn casserole, dinner rolls. A holiday pie will also be served, though a flavor was not specified, per In Touch .

Two separate meals will also be served but will be on the lighter side, including a breakfast cake, bread, coffee and the like. Dinner will feature a sandwich and chips, as well as accoutrements, including a "beverage."

This won’t be the first holiday season Josh Duggar spent in prison, and the menus from year to year are strikingly similar. Last year, reports indicate Duggar’s Christmas meal consisted of glazed ham and herbed cornish hen for meat options, as well as broccoli cheese and rice casserole, corn on the cob with butter, and mashed potatoes, gravy and rolls.

Alongside the food, activities have been set up for inmates, as well. Unlike the food, the activities will be very different from the "board games" and "holiday music" set up last year, however. In fact, FCI Seagoville has set up something called “Reindeer Recreation Games,” which sounds akin to a variety of carnival games. Reports indicate activities such as “basketball free throws” and “can knockdown” will be available for fun.

Duggar is currently serving a lengthy sentence in Texas, though he may be out of prison in time for Christmas 2032. After that, it's worth noting he'll be on probation for an additional 20 years, and it’s unclear what his days or his family relations will look like then. In fact, Duggar will only be able to spend time with his kids in the presence of approved individuals once he is on probation and will face other restrictions, including but not limited to the internet.