Once He Gets Out Of Prison, Josh Duggar Will Only Be Able To See His Kids In The Presence Of A Few Approved Individuals

Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in prison with no possibility of parole and an additional 20 years of probation following his release from prison. As part of the sentencing, some of the expectations laid out for the former TV star after he gets out of prison were revealed. However, one thing we didn’t know a ton about would be how things work in regards to Duggar being allowed to spend time with his seven children. A new report has clarified that.

Josh Duggar has been married to Anna Keller Duggar since 2008 and the two share seven children together, one of whom was born following the former 19 Kids and Counting star’s arrest on child pornography-related charges. Once Duggar exits the prison system, he will be able to see his kids again, but he will not be able to be alone with them. Instead, the visits must be supervised by people on an approved list.

One thing that was previously a bit more of a question mark was: Who is on the approved list? Well, TMZ obtained the official court documents, and as it turns out Josh will need to be supervised by his wife Anna Duggar, or his parents Jim Bob and Michelle anytime the kids are around. Any other adults that may count as supervisors when the kids are around need to be approved by the U.S. Probation Office.

One wrinkle to note is that Josh Duggar has been sentenced to 151 months in prison, which is around 12 and a half years. At that point his eldest child, Mackynzie, who is 12 now, will be in her mid twenties. Some of the other Duggar children will also be adults at that point, as Josh and Anna’s kids were born in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and their last child, a girl, was born on October 23, 2021.

The documents specifically note Duggar will be required to have supervised contact with minors, but his adult children may not fall under that purview. This and other restrictions will be a facet of his life for 20 years, so at some point all of his seven children will be grown during the tenure of his probation.

Some of the other probational rules Josh Duggar will face were previously detailed, including the fact he will not be allowed to own a computer or watch pornography, with a clarification noting adult pornography is included. We also know Duggar will not be eligible to obtain a medical marijuana card and he could be asked by his probation officer to submit to a polygraph at any time.

The news comes down the pipeline after Duggar had been in jail awaiting sentencing following his trial on two charges: receiving and possessing child pornography. After delays, a trial commenced that spanned a few weeks in Arkansas at the tail end of 2021, Duggar was found guilty on both counts but was ultimately only sentenced on the graver of the two charges.

Now that the former reality star has been sentenced, the next thing to determine will be where he will spend the remainder of the sentence. There are two potential options, one with a treatment center and one without. The prison in Seagoville, Texas offers a”high-end treatment program” for sexual offenders, while the one in Texarkana does not. Other factors, including proximity to Josh Duggar’s family, may come into play. We’ll let you know wherever the reality star ends up being housed.