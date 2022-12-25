How Josh Duggar Will Be Spending The Christmas And New Year’s Holiday In Prison

Duggar holidays have looked a little different over the past several months as the former 19 Kids and Counting clan has adjusted to life with Josh in prison. Josh Duggar already spent Thanksgiving in prison this year, and he’ll be spending quite a few more holidays incarcerated in Seagoville. In terms of the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays, we know a little bit about what that will look like for the reality star.

While his wife Anna and the kids may see Jim Bob and Michelle over the holidays (TBD), there has been an alleged rift between varying factions of the family in the months since Josh Duggar went on trial on charges related to child abuse materials. The at-home Christmas may be missing a few family members who are starting new traditions and more, but even if the Duggar family holiday looks a little different this year, it will pale in comparison to the changes Josh Duggar has faced since his incarceration. So what do Christmas and New Year’s look like in prison?

What Christmas In Prison Will Look Like For Josh Duggar

The Federal Bureau of Prisons previously decided the menu at varying incarceration locations across the country. When it comes to FCI Seagoville, inmates will be treated to two meats during a Christmas dinner: glazed ham and herbed cornish hen. For those inmates who eat vegetarian, a vegetarian lasagna and stuffed peppers will be served.

According to the menu (obtained via Radar Online ), there will be a slew of sides also served during the holiday dinner. Cranberry sauce (which apparently isn’t an exclusive-to-Thanksgiving dish) will be on the sides menu as will broccoli cheese and rice casserole, corn on the cob with butter, and mashed potatoes. Chicken gravy will also be served. Finally, inmates will receive two dinner rolls.

But the festivities don’t end with the food. Prisoners will also receive a holiday gift with “various consumables.” In addition to the typical holiday fare, a band will be on hand playing “holiday music.” Board games will also be available for those who wish to participate.

The festivities should be very different for Josh Duggar, who actually spent last Christmas in solitary confinement . The former reality star was in jail between his trial in Arkansas and his sentencing on child pornography-related charges in May of 2022. That Christmas, he received a meal featuring turkey and mashed potatoes, just not in the communal setting he will enjoy this year. And Christmas isn’t the only holiday coming up.

What New Year’s Day In Prison Will Look Like For Josh Duggar

In fact, inmates will have another special day just a few short days later. New Year’s is also a special time. The prison system outside of Dallas, Texas allows visitation on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and special festivities are planned, as well.

A special breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served on New Year’s Day. Per the outlet, breakfast will consist of “hot oatmeal, breakfast cake, whole wheat bread, and fresh fruit, as well as assorted jelly and margarine," per The Sun. A large lunch will also be served including steak, broccoli garden salad with cheese, beverages, a baked potato with assorted topping options, vegetable lasagna, holiday pies and garlic bread.

Dinner will be lighter with the inmates being given the option of a chicken or peanut butter sandwich to decide between. The prison will also be playing the 2022 movie release The Invitation, a horror thriller starring Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel.