Julia Louis Dreyfus Talks 'Political Correctness' In Comedy Days After Jerry Seinfeld's Viral Rant: 'To Me That's A Red Flag'

While she’s arguably best known for heading up two of the best sitcoms of all time in Seinfeld and Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is currently talking up two upcoming projects that veer from the norm: the grief-infused fantasy Tuesday and the MCU ensemble film Thunderbolts . But she obviously still knows a thing or two about the world of comedy, and was recently asked about her take on “politically correct” humor, and her answers stood somewhat in contrast to the viral comments made by her former co-star Jerry Seinfeld.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Take On Political Correctness

Speaking with The New York Times about her career, her candid and enlightening podcast, and more, Louis-Dreyfus discussed her desire (or at least willingness) to potentially return to a straightforward TV comedy one day, assuming it’s of a more limited fashion than anything open-ended. That led to her speaking about how dissimilar she is from Veep’s ego maniac Selina Meyer — which is why that role was a joy to play — with the topic then turning to political comedy, correct or otherwise.

Jerry Seinfeld’s recent comments were addressed, and the Emmy-winning star was asked what she thought about where things are now, to which she replied:

If you look back on comedy and drama both, let’s say 30 years ago, through the lens of today, you might find bits and pieces that don’t age well. And I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing. It doesn’t mean that all comedy goes out the window as a result.

That's a sentiment that anyone who frequently rewatches older movies and TV shows can attest to, particularly when it comes to the 1990s, where some of the best movies of the decade are rife with slurs and derogatory terminology regarding race, nationality, mental state, etc. But to her point, any movie can feature moments of questionable taste and humor without the entire project falling short.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus continued, saying:

When I hear people starting to complain about political correctness — and I understand why people might push back on it — but to me that’s a red flag, because it sometimes means something else. I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing. I don’t know how else to say it.

The New Adventures of Old Christine vet is taking a centrist approach to the topic in saying that there's nothing wrong with believing some topics and ideas are possibly not ideal for comedy, while also positing that there is potentially something wrong with someone having a completely one-sided opinion about politically correct humor. Particularly if that opinion is complaintive.

And she actually shared a revised take on the matter, having been re-contacted a little over a week after the first interview took place, and she had this to say:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

My feeling about all of it is that political correctness, insofar as it equates to tolerance, is obviously fantastic. And of course I reserve the right to boo anyone who says anything that offends me, while also respecting their right to free speech, right? But the bigger problem — and I think the true threat to art and the creation of art — is the consolidation of money and power. All this siloing of studios and outlets and streamers and distributors — I don’t think it’s good for the creative voice. So that’s what I want to say in terms of the threat to art.

To be sure, Louis-Dreyfus wasn't specifically calling out or commenting on her former co-star Jerry Seinfeld with any of her comments, since she wasn't directly asked to comment about him. But one could imagine they would have quite the interesting conversation about it if that opportunity ever presented itself. (Possibly on her podcast?)

Jerry Seinfeld, who returned for Curb Your Enthusiasm ’s series finale that poked fun at Seinfeld’s polarizing swan song, made headlines for sharing his opinions about modern comedy earlier in 2024 ahead of the release of his Netflix comedy Unfrosted . His comments at the time, which touched on cancel culture, were widely criticized, to the point where he showed up on SNL and spoofed himself .

But then in April, Seinfeld talked to the New Yorker and doubled down on his opinions, calling out the “extreme left” and “PC crap” as the reasons why comedy is so hard to find on television now compared to the days when sitcoms ruled the small screen. In his words:

Nothing really affects comedy. People always need it. They need it so badly, and they don't get it. It used to be you would go home at the end of the day, most people would go, ‘Oh, Cheers is on. ‘Oh, M.A.S.H. is on. Mary Tyler Moore is on. All in the Family is on.' You just expected, there’ll be some funny stuff we can watch on TV tonight. Well, guess what? Where is it? This is the result of the extreme left and PC crap, and people worrying so much about offending other people.

His comments went viral after the interview went live, with commentators from all sides of the aisle either lauding him or decrying his words. Seinfeld described the process he believes is responsible for diluting modern comedy, saying:

When you write a script, and it goes into four or five different hands, committees, groups — 'Here’s our thought about this joke.' — well, that’s the end of your comedy.

Unfrosted, like the comedian's past work, was largely free from anything super-topical or politically motivated, at least until all the moments satirizing January 6 later on. And it can be streamed with a Netflix subscription by anyone who hadn't gotten around to watching the Pop Tarts origin story just yet.

Meanwhile, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Tuesday hit the 2024 movie release schedule on June 7, and can be watched in theaters now.