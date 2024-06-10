Julia Louis Dreyfus Talks 'Political Correctness' In Comedy Days After Jerry Seinfeld's Viral Rant: 'To Me That's A Red Flag'
The Veep vet spoke out.
While she’s arguably best known for heading up two of the best sitcoms of all time in Seinfeld and Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is currently talking up two upcoming projects that veer from the norm: the grief-infused fantasy Tuesday and the MCU ensemble film Thunderbolts. But she obviously still knows a thing or two about the world of comedy, and was recently asked about her take on “politically correct” humor, and her answers stood somewhat in contrast to the viral comments made by her former co-star Jerry Seinfeld.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Take On Political Correctness
Speaking with The New York Times about her career, her candid and enlightening podcast, and more, Louis-Dreyfus discussed her desire (or at least willingness) to potentially return to a straightforward TV comedy one day, assuming it’s of a more limited fashion than anything open-ended. That led to her speaking about how dissimilar she is from Veep’s ego maniac Selina Meyer — which is why that role was a joy to play — with the topic then turning to political comedy, correct or otherwise.
Jerry Seinfeld’s recent comments were addressed, and the Emmy-winning star was asked what she thought about where things are now, to which she replied:
That's a sentiment that anyone who frequently rewatches older movies and TV shows can attest to, particularly when it comes to the 1990s, where some of the best movies of the decade are rife with slurs and derogatory terminology regarding race, nationality, mental state, etc. But to her point, any movie can feature moments of questionable taste and humor without the entire project falling short.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus continued, saying:
The New Adventures of Old Christine vet is taking a centrist approach to the topic in saying that there's nothing wrong with believing some topics and ideas are possibly not ideal for comedy, while also positing that there is potentially something wrong with someone having a completely one-sided opinion about politically correct humor. Particularly if that opinion is complaintive.
And she actually shared a revised take on the matter, having been re-contacted a little over a week after the first interview took place, and she had this to say:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
To be sure, Louis-Dreyfus wasn't specifically calling out or commenting on her former co-star Jerry Seinfeld with any of her comments, since she wasn't directly asked to comment about him. But one could imagine they would have quite the interesting conversation about it if that opportunity ever presented itself. (Possibly on her podcast?)
Jerry Seinfeld’s Viral Comments About Correctness
Jerry Seinfeld, who returned for Curb Your Enthusiasm’s series finale that poked fun at Seinfeld’s polarizing swan song, made headlines for sharing his opinions about modern comedy earlier in 2024 ahead of the release of his Netflix comedy Unfrosted. His comments at the time, which touched on cancel culture, were widely criticized, to the point where he showed up on SNL and spoofed himself.
But then in April, Seinfeld talked to the New Yorker and doubled down on his opinions, calling out the “extreme left” and “PC crap” as the reasons why comedy is so hard to find on television now compared to the days when sitcoms ruled the small screen. In his words:
His comments went viral after the interview went live, with commentators from all sides of the aisle either lauding him or decrying his words. Seinfeld described the process he believes is responsible for diluting modern comedy, saying:
Unfrosted, like the comedian's past work, was largely free from anything super-topical or politically motivated, at least until all the moments satirizing January 6 later on. And it can be streamed with a Netflix subscription by anyone who hadn't gotten around to watching the Pop Tarts origin story just yet.
Meanwhile, Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Tuesday hit the 2024 movie release schedule on June 7, and can be watched in theaters now.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.