Julia Louis-Dreyfus Was Sitting Behind Someone Binge-Watching Veep In Front Of Her On A Flight, And She Had The Best Reaction

No matter what side of the aisle you sit on, I think we can agree that it’s sad to know that the 2025 TV schedule will continue to be devoid of new episodes of Veep. Through its seven-season run on HBO, the satirical ensemble comedy led by Julia Louis-Dreyfus took blistering aim at American politics, with very few subjects spared. Apparently, someone took the time to dig into that very show on a recent flight, and it was captured by none other than the Seinfeld cast vet herself, complete with a very sweet message.

As you’ll see in the embed from Louis-Dreyfus’ Instagram stories, she spotted this Veep fan taking flight and captured the moment. But pay close attention to the text at the bottom:

Honestly, if I knew Julia Louis-Dreyfus was sitting behind me as I was watching Veep, I’d kinda be nervous. For all I know, the Selena Meyer moments I find to be the funniest would vastly differ from the ones she favors. Not to mention, her thoughts on the series finale may differ from mine, as I consider Season 7’s “Veep” to be one of the best final episodes of a sitcom ever.

Though looking at the final bit of text signaling that Ms. Louis-Dreyfus was a fan of making that HBO Max subscription driver has me convinced of one thing: we’d probably both agree with her emotional reaction to Veep’s final filming day . But at the same time, it’s not like she’s been sitting around, obsessing over what Selena Meyer’s presidency would have been like.

In her post-Veep years, Julia Louis-Dreyfus has kept the wheels turning with a variety of projects. Indie darlings like A24’s well-received You Hurt My Feelings have helped mix things up alongside her continuing role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Also, the blockbuster corner of her resume saw another appearance as she was part of Thunderbolts*’ impressive cast .

But even with that MCU project keeping the villainously funny Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in the frame, my mind returns to the seven years spent with Veep. Let's be honest, Val does sometimes feel like Selena in a PG-13 environment - especially when we see her pulling the levers of power in D.C.

Since she’s so fond of that previous series, I wonder if Julia Louis-Dreyfus would be up for a Disney+ series that followed her Marvel character’s continued efforts to gain power - and the foils that keep getting in the way? While no one wants a mere imitation of creator Armando Iannucci’s darkly comic cable hit, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to have something similar in nature to bridge the gap between films.

That’s probably just something I’d be interested in, especially seeing as Marvel's TV shows are going to be more stand-alone prospects in the future. But feel free to see Thunderbolts* in theaters and weigh in on that subject yourselves. Meanwhile, you can see all seven seasons of Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep, as they’re still streaming on HBO Max.