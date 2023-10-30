Justin Timberlake Shut Off His Comments On Instagram After Britney Spears' Infidelity Book Claims, And Now Her Fans Have Bombarded Jessica Biel

After months of anticipation, Britney Spears’ tell-all memoir is finally on bookshelves , and it’s caused quite a stir, to say the least. The Woman in Me features various details about the acclaimed pop star’s professional and personal lives and, through her writing, the singer doesn’t mince words. Some of the biggest revelations from Spears’ book arguably have to do with her former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. Since the claims of infidelity and more have been making the rounds, the “Rock Your Body” singer has received backlash and even shut off his comments on Instagram. And now, it would seem Spears fans are also bombarding his wife, Jessica Biel.

Like her husband of over 10 years, Jessica Biel has not spoken out on the memoir or its contents publicly. That clearly hasn’t stopped the fans from connecting her to the situation given she’s married to Justin Timberlake. As of this writing, Biel’s latest Instagram post was a birthday message for her friend, Michelle Purple, which was published in August. Fans of the “Toxic” singer have taken to the comments of that post to share their thoughts. One commentator made an accusation against Biel when chiming in:

She is putting Brittney under the rug. How can someone hold that in and once it comes out you shun her….it’s the past being brought up for reason. He ruined her.

Sources for Us Weekly claim the Candy star is sympathetic towards Britney Spears and her situation but is also unhappy with the level of negative attention her hubby is receiving. It’s also been alleged that she was aware of the abortion Spears reportedly had after she and the “Cry Me A River” singer got pregnant in the early aughts. These purported details are why fans seemingly take issue with the actress and believe she should speak out. One said:

You have a chance to be on the right side of history here. If the sources are correct and you’re basically telling @britneyspears to get over it, your stockmarket husband will go all the way down. Just saying. There’s a lot going on in the world and what we need the most is compassion. You had nothing to do with what happened, but your husband did the worst thing you can do to someone and it’s evil.

When it comes to Justin Timberlake (who broke up with her while she was shooting a music video ), many seem to take particular issue with his supposed infidelity. Social media users made note of that as well when addressing Timberlake’s wife, with one even sending some blunt advice to her:

Do we have to wait for Justin to cheat on Jessica again??? Wake up he was no good then and he’s no good now!!!!

While there are plenty of people chastising the Stealth alum, there are a handful of others who are lending her support. One person conveyed that she should not be the target of such vitriol:

Omg stop attacking his wife!!! She didn't do anything. Leave Jessica alone.

Even though Justin Timberlake remained silent ahead of the memoir’s release and has continued to do so since it became available, insiders have been dropping details on how he allegedly feels. It was said weeks ago that the book’s then-imminent availability was “eating at him.” All the while, it’s been suggested that he’s had support from those within his personal orbit. The members of *NSYNC have apparently been there for him during this time, and bandmate Lance Bass even weighed in on the matter personally. When prompted, he said the "...Baby One More Time" singer deserved to tell her story. However, he also opined that fans should exercise forgiveness, as the pop diva had apparently already extended that to Timberlake.

At present, details from The Woman in Me continue to make the rounds. That makes it even more unclear as to when Britney Spears fans might stop chatting about Justin Timberlake and hitting up Jessica Biel on social media. If the reports are true though, the husband and wife are finding comfort in each other.