Jessica Biel Admits To Stealing Justin Timberlake’s Clothes While Spending Time Away From Each Other, So Cue The ‘Aww’s’

Most people spend at least some time silently rooting for our favorite celebrity couples, and a long-standing pairing like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake will certainly have its fans. The duo has been married for nearly 13 years now, and just like every other couple under the sun has shared a number of ups and downs. That includes having to spend a lot of time apart, but Biel just admitted to stealing her hubby’s clothes to make those long days away from him easier.

What Did Jessica Biel Say About Taking Husband Justin Timberlake’s Clothes When They’re Apart?

It seems to be the most common thing in the world for two celebrities to meet and eventually begin dating, and that’s just what happened in 2007 when pop star Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel eventually struck up a romance after he realized they shared the same sense of humor . The couple was engaged by 2011 , and married in 2012, welcoming sons Silas (10) and Phineas (4) to their family in the years after.

When speaking with InStyle (via People ) about their romance, The Sinner star revealed that while they are both still very busy, they used to spend even more time apart early in their relationship, because of work. Apparently, one way she’s stayed close to Timberlake from a distance is by wearing the vintage t-shirt of his that she stole nearly 20 years ago. Biel said:

We spend a lot of time apart and we definitely spent a lot of time apart when we were younger. I would always want to have something of his to travel with. You know, something that just makes you feel like home, makes you feel connected to that person. It smelled like him, now it smells like me, which is a bummer.

We all know what’s next, so let’s just go ahead and get it out of the way, shall we? AWWWWWWWWW!!! I have a heart that’s basically made of fossilized material, and even I can appreciate the sentiment from the mother of two here, OK?

The 7th Heaven star also admitted that the shirt is now “on its last leg,” seeing as how the “SexyBack” singer has had it since he was a kid. The obvious answer to both the issue of it now smelling like Biel and it being beyond vintage at this point, is for her to just take more of his clothes, amirite? I bet they’ll all look great on her!

It was just in 2024 that the Trolls franchise star penned a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to his long-time love, and a few months prior sent more sweet words to Biel as he was dealing with some drama because of the release of Britney Spears’ tell all book. The Candy lead was also in full support of her husband after his DWI arrest in summer 2024 , so it looks like the two have gotten pretty good at dealing with the difficulties of staying together, especially when fame and its pressures can make that even more difficult. She continued:

I think having a partnership that understands this industry and adjacent industries has been deeply important and profound for my life and for our partnership because he just understands when I'm working crazy long hours and I understand that for him too.

Again, AWWWWWW! I’m happy for these two crazy kids. Now if they could just star in a second chance rom-com together, that would be great!