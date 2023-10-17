'It's Eating At Him': Justin Timberlake Allegedly Concerned About The Release Of Ex Britney Spears' Tell-All

The countdown continues to the release of The Woman in Me, Britney Spears’ memoir, and apparently some are worried about what all will be revealed come October 24. Justin Timberlake and Spears were THE pop power couple of the late '90s/early 2000s, and after the 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears caused backlash for his handling of their 2002 breakup, the *NSYNC star is allegedly worried that her tell-all will have the same effect.

Britney Spears is going to talk about her relationship and breakup with Justin Timberlake in The Woman in Me. That was made clear in the very beginning when it was announced that the pop superstar was penning a “brutally honest” account of the more “vulnerable moments” of her life. What that entails, exactly, has the Trolls star “concerned,” according to a source for Page Six , who said:

He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him.

Justin Timberlake might be right to be concerned, too, because he’s seen this movie before — literally. The singer, who recently reunited with *NSYNC to release their first music in two decades, drew the ire of her fans after the Framing Britney Spears documentary delved into the aftermath of the pop stars’ four-year relationship. In 2002 Timberlake released the single “Cry Me a River,” and accompanying music video, both of which strongly suggested that Britney Spears had cheated on him. He also revealed details of their sex life.

The “Suit & Tie” crooner responded to the fallout by penning a lengthy apology to both Britney Spears for what she went through because of him after their breakup and to Janet Jackson for the backlash she alone faced following the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Justin Timberlake admitted that he “benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Luckily for Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears seemed to have no interest in holding a grudge , and she allegedly found it amusing that people were still talking about it after so many years. In fact, when writing her memoir, Spears said she was following her ex-boyfriend’s lead in taking the “intellectual approach” that he “respectfully” had in his apology to her.

If the rumors are true that the boy-bander is concerned about what’s to come, it would seem Justin Timberlake has a completely different perspective on the issue than Britney’s father. Jamie Spears reportedly doesn't plan to read what his daughter writes about him in The Woman in Me, in part (allegedly) because she’s already made several allegations against him and the rest of her family in court testimony and on social media.