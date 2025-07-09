‘He’s Been Very Careful So Far’: One Way Sam Asghari Is Allegedly Considering Getting Back At Britney Spears After She Seemingly Shaded Him

May of 2024 signaled the official end to the relationship between actor Sam Asghari and pop sensation Britney Spears. The much-talked-about couple had been together since 2016, and married in a fairytale wedding in 2022 , but he filed for divorce the following year amid allegations that she cheated on him. While he’s since been busy killing it on The Traitors and appearing in movie and TV roles, he’s reportedly thinking about getting back at his ex after she appeared to shade him.

How Did Britney Spears Appear To Shade Sam Asghari And How’s He Allegedly Thinking Of Getting Back At Her?

One of the things that Spears has enjoyed doing over the years is taking to social media to bare both her body and soul by doing everything from sharing nude tub pics to standing up for stars like Kate Beckinsale and even revealing what happened when her conservatorship began . Lately, she’s taken to Instagram to lambaste unnamed exes, with one post slamming bad romances ending with her noting “and as for the men of the world… sincerely FUCK YOU !!! .”

After another post aimed at her previous relationships (which has since been deleted), where the “Toxic” singer claimed, “I dated two fking complete aholes ... and I realized I loved their dogs more than them,” a source told Radar Online that Sam Asghari is becoming more and more “tempted” by offers to write a tell-all book about their romance. They said:

Sam, of course, signed a nondisclosure agreement when they split. He has been very careful so far about what he's said, but it's hard for him not to be tempted by the huge money offers coming his way.

I can only imagine. For one thing, there is pretty much always money in revealing your view of what happened when it comes to romance with a famous person. Aside from that, Asghari was involved with Spears through much of the “Free Britney” movement and the fight to end her conservatorship and lots of rumors about the state of her mental health, things that people will probably want to hear about for years to come.

There’s also the fact he, reportedly, didn’t challenge anything in their prenuptial agreement , and both stuck with the terms set forth there during the divorce, which helped to keep the proceedings relatively speedy. In the meantime, however, the Special Ops: Lioness talent has opened up about how being in a relationship with the singer negatively impacted his career while also opening some doors . Along with that is the public perception that he was only with her for money and/or fame. The insider continued:

He hates that he's seen by a lot of people as this gold digger. He insists he was anything but and did nothing but bend over backwards trying to make it work with her.

Though Asghari has since moved on and is dating L.A. real estate agent Brook Irvine , his ex-wife’s attacks on unnamed men in her past could potentially lead him to want to stand up for himself and separate his actions during their relationship from those of her other exes, like Paul Soliz and Justin Timberlake. A big consideration, though, will be whether or not he’s offered enough money to offset the cost of breaking the terms of their post-divorce NDA. If he is, the source notes he may be game to jump at it and tell his story:

Especially if Britney keeps trash-talking him. Eventually, he's going to have enough and want to defend himself.

Time will tell if Asghari can hold out, or if he gets a tempting enough offer to open up about his view of the romance with Spears.