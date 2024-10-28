Kaitlin Olson Is Applauding Her High Potential Colleague For Adorably Dressing Dog As Morgan For Halloween

Without a doubt, ABC’s High Potential is one of the most enjoyable new series to hit the 2024 TV schedule , not only because it’s different from the usual procedurals that populate broadcast networks, but because Kaitlin Olson is a scene-stealing comedy queen as Morgan Gillory. I’m certainly not alone in my fandom, considering the dramedy has celebrated some big ratings wins already. But perhaps the truest sign of its success? A dog dressing as Morgan for Halloween.

Sure, viewership totals are important, and everybody wants to score as high as possible when it comes to the 18-49 age demographic. But come on. We all know the real money and success is inherently tied to doggie Halloween costumes. And nobody is out there looking more money during Halloween week than High Potential hair stylist Rick Caroto’s adorable pop Sadie, whose Morgan-centric looks earned celebratory applause from the star herself via Stories on her Instagram profile, as seen below:

(Image credit: Kaitlin Olson Instagram)

I mean...maybe the hair color isn't exactly right, and maybe the dog has more legs than Kaitlin Olson does as Morgan (and also in real life), but if li'l Sadie popped up on my TV sitting next to Daniel Sunjata's Det. Karadec in an interrogation room, I might not even realize anything was amiss until "Morgan" tried to talk.

Luckily for anyone who can't get enough of animals in costumes that are hyper-specific pop culture nods, the High Potential stylist shared another picture on Instagram that are just as doggone adorable. The face in the other pic is very much on par with the way Morgan looks at other people who are very clearly not on her level, and make no effort to be. I don't really want to know what it's like for a dog to make me feel that way.

That said, I do kinda want to see the whole family in dog-costumed-form now, but I guess the show should probably air for more than a single season before I start making hopes and dreams of that size. Not that they need to be big dogs...

But if we wanted to maybe see Kaitlin Olson next to Taran Killam while HE is dressed in a Morgan outfit, complete with all the fixin's, ABC shared a fun costume meme that serves as a solid stepping stone, while also being completely free of any and all Spirit Halloween-esque branding.

A post shared by ABC (@abc)

For as smart and sharp as Morgan can be when it comes to picking up new information, utilizing her photographic memory, and taking visual inventory of spaces, her fashion sense is hilariously unrestrained and without seemingly much forethought going into each look. And yet somehow, Olson not only pulls them all off, she somehow makes it appear logical.

Whether you're dressed to the nines or dressed like a Deep Space Nine character for Halloween, High Potential airs Tuesday nights on ABC at 10:00 p.m. ET, with episodes available to stream the next day with a Hulu subscription.