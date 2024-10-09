High Potential's Morgan Made Sweet Progress With Her Partner, But I Want To See More Of Kaitlin Olson And Her SNL Vet Co-Star

Spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of ABC's High Potential, called "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel."

High Potential returned to ABC in the 2024 TV schedule after taking a week off, with Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) settling further into her consulting gig with the LAPD. This time around, despite a case involving plenty of murder and misdirect, Morgan made some progress with her unofficial LAPD parter Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) that was quite literally sweet. She decided that he's "just a regular police robot" instead of a heartless one and left him an apple fritter, which was a big step for these two. Still, I found myself wanting to see more of Morgan and Ludo, played by Saturday Night Live alum Taran Killam.

I actually surprised myself when I realized that I particularly want to see more scenes between Morgan and Ludo, because both characters' actors are far more well known for comedy rather than drama, with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for Olson and SNL followed by Single Parents for Killam. I didn't expect that their dramatic work would be what really hooked me into their characters' relationship three episodes into the series, and it's all thanks to Morgan actually apologizing to her ex. (You can stream all three episodes so far with a Hulu subscription.)

Of course, Ludo deserved an apology, and not just because Morgan temporarily quitting her job meant that his manny job to the three kids would come to an end. Morgan had a minor freakout when she learned the Ludo had given Ava permission to have a boy over, throwing it in Ludo's face that he's not actually her father like he is Elliott's and baby Chloe's. Earlier episodes of the series established that he's been like a father to Ava over the years, so it's no surprise that he was upset by Morgan's comment.

Plus, his move to storm out of the house strikes me as proof of why the two can be friends and coparents, but not necessarily romantic partners anymore. It was a well-acted dramatic scene from the two notoriously comedic actors, followed up by an apology scene that I immediately wanted to rewind. After all, apologies and actual mature conversations are rarely guaranteed in primetime. Morgan told him:

I just wanted to tell you in person that I'm really sorry about what I said to you the other night. You are the closest thing Ava has to a father, and we're all really lucky to have you in our lives.

Ludo thanked her, and the two sat down to fold laundry and talk out why she needed to go and get her LAPD job back. It was just a nice scene that followed up an intense argument, and I appreciated a home scene for Morgan to break up the more procedural casework. Kaitlin Olson and Taran Killam bring just enough humor without turning the dramedy elements into comedy, and I'd just love to see more of it.

The promo for the next episode doesn't hint at any scenes between the actors, although it does appear that Morgan is going to get her wish by getting a badge... sort of. Take a look:

High Potential 1x04 Promo "Survival Mode" (HD) Kaitlin Olson series - YouTube Watch On

Whether or not High Potential will include much more of Taran Killam, you can continue watching Kaitlin Olson's Morgan helping to crack cases with new episodes on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, following Dancing with the Stars. You can also revisit earlier episodes streaming on Hulu, as well as Killam's years on SNL with a Peacock subscription.