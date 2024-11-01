'The Boomer Generation Has Been Pushed To The Side.' Kathy Bates Gets Candid After Matlock Breaks Records And Gets An Early Renewal At CBS

Among the new shows in the 2024 TV schedule is CBS’ hit Matlock, marking Kathy Bates’ return to TV after six years. While the show was originally set to premiere earlier in the 2023-2024 lineup, it was pushed back due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike. Now, it seems the wait hasn't hurt the show at all, as Matlock has received an early Season 2 renewal after breaking records, and Bates is getting candid.

Deadline previously reported that Matlock’s series premiere in September brought in NBC’s largest non-post-Super Bowl audience series premiere in over five years. With the show becoming an instant hit, Bates is still trying to get used to it all. The actress told Newsweek that she’s “absolutely terrified” to see her face on a billboard, even after being in the industry for so long. However, she says that what’s been happening with Matlock, especially at this point in her career, is “just absolutely unreal.” And she’s feeling as grateful as ever:

[It] has caught fire with 10 million people. I feel grateful to play the role. I feel grateful to have this opportunity. I'm just thrilled with the numbers. The boomer generation has been pushed to the side. But in fact, we are a powerful force to be reckoned with.

Matlock has brought in viewers of all generations, and it’s pretty exciting to see just how well the show has been doing only a few episodes in. The series is a reimagining of the classic Matlock starring Andy Griffith, and it’s likely at least some of those who watched the original when it was on have been tuning in for the new show. For Bates, reaching this height so many years into her career is pretty remarkable, and she knew what she had to do:

From the very beginning, I knew that the work speaks for itself. I made a choice that I was going to become the best I could be, and I was going to make it impossible for them to say no, because of what I could do as an actor.

Kathy Bates has consistently been working in the industry since the early 1970s. As with any other actor, her roles have not always been successful, but it really does depend on the type of work she does and if the role speaks for her. When it came to Matlock, it does sound like Bates knew her limits but still was motivated as ever to make it work.

Matlock, meanwhile, might be one of Bates’ most successful roles, and the show only just premiered. It’s a good thing, too, because she previously revealed her plans to retire after Matlock, so as long as the show continues, the more she can act. Whether she plans on taking on any more roles in films or other TV shows during Matlock is unknown, but it might also depend on whether a character can truly speak to her.

As Matlock continues its success, it’s possible the show might be going on for a long time. Since the series premiere ended with a twist that definitely changed the course of the show, it’s been entertaining seeing what happens with Bates’ Matty Matlock. Additionally, there have been other unexpected turns on Matlock that have been keeping viewers on their toes, and those with a Paramount+ subscription can watch it all. New episodes air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.