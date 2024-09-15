Kathy Bates Reveals How A Quote From Dune Helped Her Cope With 'Abject Terror' Of Rebooting Matlock, And It's Perfect
A Dune quote was key for Kathy Bates and Matlock.
Kathy Bates is coming to primetime in the 2024 TV schedule as star of CBS' reboot of Matlock, which will be her first lead role on the small screen since the end of Netflix's Disjointed back in 2018. The project, on which the actress is also an executive producer, kept Bates from going into retirement. Now, with the series premiere quickly approaching, she shared a quote that helped her conquer her fears of leading the reboot... and it's a quote from Dune, of all things!
While it's a safe bet that similarities between Dune – either the original books or the screen adaptations – and the new Matlock will be limited, Bates cited a quote from the novel saga penned by author Frank Herbert that kept her going early in production. She told EW:
Kathy Bates plays Madeline "Matty" Matlock, who rejoins the workforce in her 70s to bring a unique approach to cases at a prestigious law firm. While fans of the original Matlock undoubtedly see the similarities, the new show is unique among reboots in that it's not just revamping the premise like Magnum P.I. or continuing the story as a sequel like Night Court.
The original Matlock actually exists within the canon of the new Matlock, as established in the trailer. Based on the early footage, Matty is a confident woman, so it's seems like a very good thing that Bates was able to draw inspiration from Dune as she created the character. The actress continued:
Matlock has certainly been a long time coming for Kathy Bates, as the reboot with her as the leading lady was announced back in January 2023. Television production was more than a complicated later in 2023 due to the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike, but the 75-year-old actress is ready to settle into her role as Matty for quite some time, if Matlock is enough of a hit for CBS. She has shared that "maybe five" seasons would be an ideal run.
Of course, other hour-long dramas had some bad luck on CBS earlier this year, with So Help Me Todd and NCIS: Hawai'i getting cancelled and Blue Bloods on its way out. (Matlock is actually inheriting So Help Me Todd's former 9 p.m. ET time slot on Thursdays.) That said, CBS ordering shows like Matlock and NCIS: Origins may have contributed to some cancellations to open up primetime slots; if Matlock is a winner in the ratings like Elsbeth, then perhaps it will have a long enough run to fulfill Kathy Bates' wishes. At the very least, it's far to early to make any informed predictions for better or worse.
While Matlock will eventually take its place on CBS Thursday nights ahead of Elsbeth, the series premiere will air on a special night. You can find the very first episode with Kathy Bates as Matty on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, before moving to Thursdays for the second episode onward starting on October 17.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).