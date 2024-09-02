Kathy Bates Talks Joining Matlock At 75 And How Many Seasons She'd Honestly Like To Do At CBS

Kathy Bates is coming to TV to reboot a classic, and the reboot (and her TV return) have been a long time coming. The actress is leading CBS’ long-awaited Matlock reboot, a reimagining of the Andy Griffith legal drama from the ‘80s and ‘90s. The series marks Bates’ return to television after a six-year hiatus, and even though she’s joining the reboot at age 75, she already has some thoughts about the show's longevity in the future.

What Kathy Bates Thinks About Joining A Show At 75

It was announced in early 2023 that a Matlock reboot was happening with Bates attached. The series was initially set to premiere during the 2023-24 season but was pushed back because of the WGA strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strik. Now it's finally set to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, the importance of the moment seems to be hitting Bates.

She actually spoke to TV Insider about the reboot and how it really feels leading a series at her age, which is not something she ever dreamed of. In fact, she called it her "third act."

To have this at the end of my career is an incredible gift. I never dreamed I would have a third act like this. I’ve never thought at my age I’d be playing such a wonderful role and for network, which so many people are going to see. She uses her lifetime of experience and wisdom to really connect with people instead of Googling everything, and that helps her solve cases. She doesn’t live her life through a screen. She lives it looking into people’s eyes and having real relationship.

While plenty of actors eventually get into TV, in her time of life, it’s still impressive. She's not the only older actor on CBS though. Mark Harmon had a good run on NCIS before leaving around the time he turned 70. Tom Selleck will be closing out Blue Bloods at 79, and he still doesn't see himself retiring anytime soon. At least not yet.

For her part, Bates has been working in the entertainment industry since she was in her early 20s before getting her big start on a soap opera, and the simple fact she never thought she would still be going like this at her current age is proof that anything is possible. Right now, she has no plans on slowing down.

How Many Seasons Kathy Bates Wants Matlock To Have

Matlock has yet to premiere, but Kathy Bates already has an idea of how many seasons she wants the show to have. The original series ran for nine seasons, but she doesn’t see the reboot having nearly as many.

Still, from her recent comments, she does want the show to have a pretty decent run. Perhaps more importantly, she wants the stories told to be empowering for the women watching.

I’d say maybe five. We’ll see how long God gives me. I wish my mother was still alive to see it. She was born in 1907. I don’t even think she had her own bank account at one point. Women were expected to be secretaries, and divorce was a no-no. It’s great that women are leaders of countries and in high places. I love seeing that reflected in a television series.

Does five seasons seem like a lot? I'd argue it’s actually about average, at least for network TV, as we're seeing more and more shows on streaming only make one season. To that point, it all depends on how this first season goes to see how fans receive it.

Hopefully, given the cancellation of So Help Me Todd, Matlock will find a way to stick around on the Eye Network. With Bates attached to the show, it’s definitely a possibility. The Matlock series premiere airs on Sunday, September 22 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.