90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Drops Cryptic Message About Michael When Asked About Hunt For Love

Michael Ilesanmi is having a blast on 90 Day: Hunt For Love, even if there's some drama headed his way. It wouldn't have been possible had he not finalized his divorce from Angela Deem, who hasn't been with the franchise since their split. Is she tuning in to watch her ex? I'm not sure, but she dropped a cryptic analogy when it came to her former husband.

Angela recently posted on Reels, calling out the various DMs she's gotten from people asking her if she's watching 90 Day content. She wouldn't specify what, exactly, but based on context clues from how she responded, people wanted to know if she was watching Michael on Hunt For Love. Here's what she had to say:

Am I watching that? No, what I can tell you what I am 'watching' and what I do know from being my age is - Watching a lot of horse races. I come from a, father that owned racehorses. When the horse jumps immediately first out the gate, he doesn't win, but the horse like we had that comes at the end to the front of the race wins. In other words, the first horse out of the gate ain't always the winner, but the last one comes in first.

I'm not 100% certain I get the analogy, but I think Angela is referring to the fact that Michael got back on the 2026 TV schedule before she did. She publicly claimed a while back that 90 Day Fiancé wouldn't want anything to do with him once they divorced, and I wouldn't be surprised if some fans reminded her of that when he was cast in Hunt For Love Season 2.

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Angela continued with her analogy and was somewhat clearer. The gist seems to be that she's not watching Hunt For Love, but she is aware that Michael is back on TV. She may not have anything going on right now herself, but based on her closing comments, it appears she's of the belief that her time is coming:

Do you get my drift? So, no, I don't watch nothing that you're asking me. Why would I? No, but keep watching me because I'm that horse that's way behind that comes out the gate. I don't jump out the first when the gate opens. I come as it comes to the finish line. God bless Loyal Royals, and if you don't know the meaning of what I'm saying, then you're not in connect with me.

It's been two years since Angela Deem was last on 90 Day Fiancé, and so far, there's no word of her making a comeback. Back when the storyline involving her and Michael's split first aired, Deem said she was done, but she has bounced back and forth on whether she's actually done with reality television.

Meanwhile, on Hunt For Love, Michael seems to be starting a promising romance with Kay. Unfortunately, I think there's a chance it all falls apart once she hears about him spending a night with Brittany, even though he insists nothing is going on between them. It's a shame Angela isn't watching, because I would love to hear what she thinks about that.

Of course, 90 Day Fiancé has gone years without showcasing individuals, so I don't think it's impossible that Angela will come back. It really just depends on whether her popularity outweighs some of the wild antics she got up to on the show, and how viewers may feel about seeing her again.

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90 Day: Hunt For Love airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and is on streaming for those with an HBO Max subscription. Those who skipped out on watching should catch up, because I'm loving this season a lot more than I did the first one!