We Finally Know What Michael Weatherly's Tony Will Be Up To When He Returns To NCIS

NCIS' return to the 2026 TV schedule will be exciting for a few reasons, but mainly because a big star is set to return. Michael Weatherly will pop back in the mix as Tony DiNozzo, and after plenty of teases, we finally know why he'll return.

Michael Weatherly hinted at what's to come at Comic-Con Midlands, but could only say so much at the time. While he couldn't get into specifics, the one thing he made clear was that his spinoff Tony & Ziva won't be erased in this big return:

With the crime and the investigation and the red herring at the turn of the hour and everyone chasing around and all the interpersonal play and you know, I have really enjoyed watching what the show's done over the last 10 years since I left, but it's a different show now, so I'm very much about respecting the show that I'm coming into. And being aware that they've built an extraordinarily successful 10-year run. But that doesn't mean that what we did isn't gonna be able to live alongside and inside that show. And if I say anymore, I'm gonna start saying specific things, so I'm gonna be quiet now.

The actor has continued to emphasize the Paramount+ series, although cancelled, is still worth watching because it will tie into Season 24 of NCIS. As for how much, we can only wait and see, but I think it's a positive sign that the actor is a fan of what is to come.

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On the heels of that, a new pic of Tony was shared over at EW. With its arrival comes new details on the character from showrunner Steven Binder. Following the conclusion of the Paramount+ spinoff, here's a little more concrete detail what Tony is up to when Season 24 premieres on CBS:

When we meet Tony this season, he’s back in Washington expanding his private security company, Salus Mondiale, and finds himself drawn into a case that feels right at home in the NCIS universe.

Just in case you forgot, or haven't watched the other series, Salus Mondiale is the security company the couple started in NCIS: Tony & Ziva. As we've heard from Michael Weatherly and others, there will be some crossover between one adventure series and the other. Not that I think anyone should be surprised by that, as the spinoff was totally in line with the franchise, and there should be some fan crossover as well.

However, if you do want to catch up, now's a great time. NCIS: Tony & Ziva is still available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription,

To note, Binder went on to talk about Michael Weatherly returning to NCIS as Tony, and spoke about how great it was to see the character back in the flagship series. Fans can expect to see the character they know and love, but who is a bit different from when they last saw him.

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What made his return especially rewarding was exploring how he’s evolved. He’s still the charismatic, quick-witted DiNozzo fans know and love, but now he’s also a parent navigating life with a daughter, which has given him a little more perspective, maturity, and emotional depth.

Season 24 of NCIS likely won't be the season where Tony DiNozzo is working with the team nonstop, as there are plenty of other arcs to handle. There's a pretty big Season 23 cliffhanger to resolve. Gary Cole has teased that Alden Parker may not be done skirting the law as he did last season, and I'd love to see Tony be a part of that.

What I'll be most eager to see is how NCIS fans respond to the return, and if it results in Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo having a bigger presence in future seasons of the series or other spinoffs. I'm just glad to see these actors get a chance to tell more stories, especially after their spinoff was canceled.

NCIS returns to CBS on October 6th. I can't wait to see the crime shows back on network TV this fall, as my summer has been pretty light on crime and punishment.