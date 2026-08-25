We Finally Know What Michael Weatherly's Tony Will Be Up To When He Returns To NCIS
I can't wait to see him again.
NCIS' return to the 2026 TV schedule will be exciting for a few reasons, but mainly because a big star is set to return. Michael Weatherly will pop back in the mix as Tony DiNozzo, and after plenty of teases, we finally know why he'll return.
Michael Weatherly hinted at what's to come at Comic-Con Midlands, but could only say so much at the time. While he couldn't get into specifics, the one thing he made clear was that his spinoff Tony & Ziva won't be erased in this big return:
The actor has continued to emphasize the Paramount+ series, although cancelled, is still worth watching because it will tie into Season 24 of NCIS. As for how much, we can only wait and see, but I think it's a positive sign that the actor is a fan of what is to come.
On the heels of that, a new pic of Tony was shared over at EW. With its arrival comes new details on the character from showrunner Steven Binder. Following the conclusion of the Paramount+ spinoff, here's a little more concrete detail what Tony is up to when Season 24 premieres on CBS:
Just in case you forgot, or haven't watched the other series, Salus Mondiale is the security company the couple started in NCIS: Tony & Ziva. As we've heard from Michael Weatherly and others, there will be some crossover between one adventure series and the other. Not that I think anyone should be surprised by that, as the spinoff was totally in line with the franchise, and there should be some fan crossover as well.
However, if you do want to catch up, now's a great time. NCIS: Tony & Ziva is still available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription,
To note, Binder went on to talk about Michael Weatherly returning to NCIS as Tony, and spoke about how great it was to see the character back in the flagship series. Fans can expect to see the character they know and love, but who is a bit different from when they last saw him.
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Season 24 of NCIS likely won't be the season where Tony DiNozzo is working with the team nonstop, as there are plenty of other arcs to handle. There's a pretty big Season 23 cliffhanger to resolve. Gary Cole has teased that Alden Parker may not be done skirting the law as he did last season, and I'd love to see Tony be a part of that.
What I'll be most eager to see is how NCIS fans respond to the return, and if it results in Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo having a bigger presence in future seasons of the series or other spinoffs. I'm just glad to see these actors get a chance to tell more stories, especially after their spinoff was canceled.
NCIS returns to CBS on October 6th. I can't wait to see the crime shows back on network TV this fall, as my summer has been pretty light on crime and punishment.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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