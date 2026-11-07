David Boreanaz Joining The Rockford Files Is Becoming More Real With NBC's Fun New Look

I think we can all agree when it comes to David Boreanaz, the man never misses. Whether it’s a vampire with a soul, a witty FBI agent, or even a Navy SEAL, he has given each generation their own Boreanaz to love. Now he’s tackling a reboot that is brimming with nostalgia, and bringing him back into PI work. Only this time he's doing it without the fangs, and it has me very excited, especially since he received the blessing of James Garner’s daughter . The actor’s The Rockford Files is finally becoming real thanks to NBC’s fun new look.

The network just dropped a delightful (and unique) promo on their Instagram for the upcoming PI series in the form of an ad. It even has a number you can call now: 1-760-JIM-ROCK. It definitely feels like something from the ‘70s when the show was on air. Plus, Boreanaz taking off the sunglasses to make his point feels very Rockford, but the ad itself says it all:

Whether it’s identity theft, infidelity, embezzlement, extortion. If you got questions, I’ll find you answers. Jim Rockford. Private Investigator. Let’s roll.

First off, the vibes were also given me a procedural from the ‘80s. The sunny backdrop and the private investigator here to help pitch reminded me of the Magnum PI reboot in all the best ways. The reboot also did a two season stint on NBC. This has made me even more excited to check out the new series… possibly even more than his Angel / Buffy co-star Charisma Carpenter . The "ad" is also giving a little tease to what we can expect plot wise.

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According to NBC, the show follows Rockford “a private investigator who is newly paroled after serving time for a crime he did not commit.” This is a similar premise to the original series in which Jim Rockford did five years for a crime he didn’t commit before being patrolled. If this makes you go "oooh," then you should also check out the series RJ Decker which follows an ex-con who becomes a PI after being railroaded and serving time in prison.

However, I’m not the only one who thinks the Rockford vibes totally slay. Fans have sounded off in the comments, particularly about Boreanaz’s full circle career and resemblance to Garner:

He was on the WB, FOX, CBS, and now NBC. All he needs is a Grey's Anatomy spin-off and my man has all the Infinity Stones. - @thefunkopopking

It feels like this outfit needs a cocky belt buckle 🤔 - @lindsaykrone

Migosh. He really is Rockford. 🤯 now I believe Gigi when she said she had to look twice to see if it’s really not her dad. I meannnn. 🔥 - @mummabeemat

Bro went from Vampire FBI agent to navy seal now PI - @tylerdunstan74

Turns out, Boreanaz’s mother was right when she told him that he looked like Garner . Thankfully he listened. At least this time he shouldn’t need a stake. But is there any chance we’ll see some of his past co-stars as clients? I’m still holding onto hope for a potential Bones reunion someday , but I will settle for a Buffy/Angel one.

However, while he seems to be nailing the role in the promo, fans were initially unsure about him taking on the project. They can rest easy knowing that Boreanaz is doing his best to honor Garner’s legacy while offering something new with the character.

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