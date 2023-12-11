Keegan Michael-Key Got Asked To Say 'Willy Wonka' Like He's In His Infamous Key And Peele Substitute Teacher Sketch, And It Does Not Disappoint

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele have produced some excellent films and TV shows in recent years but, if you’re like me, you probably still miss their work on Key & Peele. The beloved show arguably still stands as the two stars’ seminal comedic work, thanks to the plethora of perfect characters they and their colleagues crafted. A particularly memorable one is the vivacious Mr. Garvey, a substitute teacher who has a knack for mispronouncing his students’ names. I’ve missed him tremendously, so I was delighted to see Key channel the character when being asked to say “Willy Wonka” as his alter ego would. Believe me when I say he did not disappoint.

The 52-year-old funnyman is a member of the Wonka cast and has been doing press alongside his co-stars as of late. He and the film’s lead, Timothée Chalamet, chatted it up with Jake Hamilton, a co-host of our own ReelBlend podcast. A fan of the Mr. Garvey character, Hamilton couldn’t help but ask his portrayer how the former inner city educator would say the name of one of cinema’s most famous chocolatiers. You can see the result in the Instagram clip below, and prepare to crack up as much as the actors did:

A post shared by Jake Hamilton (@jakestakes) A photo posted by on

I can’t tell you just how many times I’ve watched this A+ moment, which is the result of a really good question. Funny enough, in the full interview from Jake’s Takes (which is on YouTube ), the eponymous host teed it up as the “stupidest” query the actors would hear that day. I think I speak for K&P fans everywhere when I say thank you to Jake for inquiring about that.

The bits involving Mr. Garvey are still amongst the funniest sketches from Key & Peele ’s five-season run on Comedy Central. In them, the teacher loses his patience while taking attendance, as he believes students like Jacqueline, Blake and Aaron are lying about their names. What results is nothing short of comedy gold, and it’s proven so popular that the character even returned in a Paramount+ ad last year. You can check out the OG skit, which is one of the most popular K&P productions on YouTube , below:

What’s always amazed me is just how much the two stars committed to the characters they played on the show. Keegan-Michael Key, in particular, brought his immense energy to other roles, like that of President Obama’s anger translator, Luther and one of the equally hyped valets. Key previously revealed that Eddie Murphy inspired him to get into sketch comedy, as he saw the iconic comic’s Steve Wonder impression on SNL years ago. Today, I’d say that Key has more than made his mark in that world.

More on Keegan-Michael Key (Image credit: Netflix) Keegan-Michael Key: What To Watch If You Love The Key And Peele Star

Based on the footage from Wonka, one of the entries on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases , the Keanu star also had a solid level of vigor while working on that movie. He plays the role of an antagonistic police chief, who helps undermine the titular candy maker’s growing enterprise. When it comes to the comedic elements, the Tomorrowland alum seems to have solid chemistry with Timothée Chalamet.

I definitely pine for more humorous skits from Keegan-Michael Key that involve Mr. Garvey and some of his other famous creations. However, it’s also great that he’s been able to branch out and try his hand at varied productions. Yet I’ll continue to savor any moment that he – or Jordan Peele – decide to reference or reprise any of their famous roles.