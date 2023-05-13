Kelly Clarkson Has Responded To The Viral Report That Claimed Working On Her Show Was A Nightmare

Nearly four years into its run, The Kelly Clarkson Show is arguably one of the most popular offerings on daytime TV. It has generated considerable buzz for its fun guests, viral “Kellyoke” covers and more. However, the program made headlines in a less-than-positive way this past week, as sources alleged that it’s created a “traumatizing” work environment for employees. NBC Universal has since responded to the exposé in which these claims were made and, in doing so, it denied such assertions. Clarkson herself has now spoken out on the viral report and subsequent controversy.

Kelly Clarkson wasn’t personally chastised in the Rolling Stone story that made the rounds at the end of the week. One source asserted that the titular host is “fantastic” and “never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative.” That same person went on to say that they would be “floored” if Clarkson was aware of the purported practices occurring on the set. Despite all of that, Clarkson still felt compelled to share an Instagram post that addresses the situation. In short, she condemns the any negative treatment that may or may not be happening:

In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.

The original story featured an array of allegations, with interviewees claiming that staffers are “overworked” and “underpaid.” One source, who’s allegedly an entertainment industry veteran, called their stint on the show “by far the worst experience I’ve ever had in my entire life.” Another person stated that they had so much anxiety on set that they’d frequently become ill. With all of this said, the 41-year-old American Idol icon promised that she aims to make behind-the-scenes improvements on the highly popular series:

I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business. Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.

Much of that reported “toxicity” has been attributed to producer Alex Duda, whose past credits consist of Jersylicious, The Tyra Banks Show and Steve Harvey. Individuals close to the situation claim that Duda has yelled and cursed at fellow staff members. And in one alleged instance, she rebuffed an employee who inquired about how the talk show might tackle the anti-Asian hate crimes. As of this writing, Duda herself has not commented on the matter.

As the host mentioned in her statement, this news comes to light amid The Kelly Clarkson Show moving from Los Angeles to New York City. This is something that Clarkson had reportedly wanted and, as far as we know, it won’t impact the custody agreements she has with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. It’s a significant change for the chatfest and, in light of the recent news, it could also help signify a fresh start for Clarkson and her crew.