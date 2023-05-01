10 Best Kellyoke Covers From The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson’s bubbly spirit, and relatable and fun personality have made her one of the best reality TV show winners ever. American Idol has become one of the best reality TV shows because of contestants and winners like her. The singer's infectious personality makes people want to hang out with her every day, which is why she’s a perfect talk show host. The success of The Kelly Clarkson Show proves that she and hosting are a perfect combination, and her Kellyoke song covers have been a major element of the show since its inception.

They aren’t why the show is so successful, but they have helped to create The Kelly Clarkson Show experience. Since it’s 2019 premiere, the host has sung many great covers, however, a few stand above the rest. Here are the best Keylloke song covers.

Faithfully (Journey)

There is something so nostalgic about hearing Kelly Clarkson cover classic songs. You can’t help but immediately think of her American Idol days. She has many great covers of classic rock, pop, soul, R&B, country, and nearly every genre out there, but what makes “Faithfully” so special is that it captures a moment.

You feel like you’re being transported to the '80s while listening to her cover of the Journey hit. She gives the song so much character; so much life. Her version creates this warm feeling of being in love, and “Faithfully” is a tender, sweet, and epic love song. This is also a fun performance because she has Jude Keyz accompany her on the keyboard.

(Image credit: NBC)

It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over (Lenny Kravitz)

Clarkson is a cool singer, and she only gets to really showcase that when she gets to sing cool songs like “It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over.” While people have always enjoyed Hunger Games cast member Lenny Kravitz, this cover once again reminds us of his musical talents. Her voice really captures the beauty of this song, which is about overcoming obstacles to make a relationship work.

Her band also really gets to showcase their expertise, especially the strings and percussion sections.

Mine (Kelly Clarkson)

Technically, this isn’t one of the Kellyoke cover songs because it’s an original. However, she debuted it during a Kellyoke segment, and the tune does so much to get people excited about her upcoming album. First, it talks about her divorce heartbreak , and it also highlights the complicated nature of a breakup. It shows all the complex feelings that come with it, such as anger, regret, painful longing, and the sweet taste of pettiness.

In general, this is one of Clarkson’s best songs, because you can feel the honesty in it. It’s in the way she delivers each of the lines. I think It’s going to become another enduring breakup song.

(Image credit: NBC)

Free (Florence + The Machine)

Florence Welch has such a distinct, captivating and powerful voice. She’s also a fantastic songwriter. She and Clarkson are both enthralling vocalists who make you stop and listen whenever they introduce you to a new song. Therefore, the host was the perfect person to cover “Free.”

She puts her own spin on the song that captivates because of its freeing lyrics and vocal styling. I believe that this is one of her best Kellyoke covers, because of her impeccable vocals; she pushes her voice to new heights and tricks. Clarkson makes an already impressive song even more delightful to hear.

Pick Up Your Feelings (Jazmine Sullivan)

Kelly Clarkson has done so many thrilling breakup anthems, from “Since U Been Gone” to “Behind These Hazel Eyes,” and “Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)” to “Never Again” and “Mr. Know It All.” You can create the greatest breakup songs playlist with just her hits, and she knows how to write a song that makes you want to burn all your ex's stuff. Jazmine Sullivan also captures this sentiment perfectly in “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

The Emmy winner was the perfect person to cover this song, because she knows how to get the smoothness in this song just right. She also can give it the confident and respectable middle-finger-to-an-ex vibe that it needs. Like some of the best breakup movies , this song feels cathartic, dramatic, and satisfying.

(Image credit: NBC)

Tennessee Whiskey (David Allan Coe/Chris Stapleton)

“Tennessee Whiskey” is such an interesting song about addiction, regret, and pure love that saves you from yourself. Clarkson gives it the same soul that Chris Stapleton does on his version, but with her own style, giving it a little more soul and pop.

The artist can really zig and zag into any genre, and this cover once again proves it. She gives an even more soulfully bluesy rendition of this modern country classic.

Falling Slowly (From Once)

Not only is Kelly Clarkson a great artist, talk show host, and performer, but she’s also a great The Voice coach. She gives plenty of great advice and tips, and even helps her team members promote themselves.

We saw this when she had The Voice Team Kelly member Corey Ward on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Their voices complement each other well in “Falling Slowly.” This is the perfect cover to showcase his voice, as you can’t hear it and not want to listen to more of his music. We already know she is a phenomenal singer, but she’s also very nice because she gave him this platform on her show to highlight his talent.

We don’t often hear Clarkson sing folky-ish songs, so, it’s also nice to hear her sort of in that genre.

(Image credit: NBC)

Rebel Yell (Billy Idol)

“Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol is such a great rock song, but not one that you’d immediately associate with Kelly Clarkson. She spins the cover in a way that works for her voice and style so it very much still feels like a rock anthem, but in the Clarkson way.

This performance is dynamic for multiple reasons: the vocal changes, lyrics, and instrumental backing. It’s one of her most fun Kellyoke song covers.

Somethin’ Stupid (Frank & Nancy Sinatra)

I think Tangled is one of the best Disney animated movies and better than some others (like Frozen ) , but I clearly haven’t seen it enough because I didn’t realize Zachary Levi was such a good singer. He sounds great on this cover.

It’s not easy to sound like you’re on the same level vocally as Kelly Clarkson, but he matches her energy and their harmonies are smooth and effortless. They also give the song the flirty nature it needs to highlight this classic cute love song.

(Image credit: NBC)

Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish)

I know I already mentioned this, but Kelly Clarkson really is the queen of (somewhat) vengeful breakup songs. “Happier Than Ever” is another example of her ability to remind you that at least one of your exes is garbage. She gives the song the grit, anger, and rock edge that it needs to make you feel empowered by it. You don’t have to deal with your toxic ex anymore.

Billie Eilish’s version is great and Clarkson’s version is also great. They both just give the song something different. With the host's version, it makes you want to return to the world of angry Kelly Clarkson breakup songs.

I am not joking when I say this was probably one of the most difficult lists to compose because every Kellyoke song cover is so engaging, entertaining, and effortlessly sung. I listened to most of the songs at least several times before picking some for this list. Therefore, if your favorite didn’t make the cut, it’s only because there was something about the ones that I did pick that made them stand out slightly more than the other covers.

However, I want to give some honorable mentions to “Clean” by Taylor Swift, “abcdefu” by Gayle, “1999” by Prince, “Best of My Love” by The Emotions, and her Babyface duet of “I’ll Make Love To You” by Boyz II Men.

