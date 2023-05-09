Kelly Clarkson Is Officially Making The Big Move She Wanted, So Does That Mean She's Done With The Voice?

Since last fall, there has been chatter about The Kelly Clarkson Show moving from Los Angeles to New York City. Well, now it's official, the talk show is making the move to the Big Apple, and the singer will film her show in the iconic 30 Rockefeller Center. Although, while the move is exciting, it also has us wondering: Is Kelly Clarkson done being a coach on The Voice?

Clarkson will be making the move to 30 Rock after two years of filming her show’s premiere weeks in New York City, Variety confirmed. What this means in the physical production of the show will move to New York, and the singer/host as well as her executive producer and showrunner Alex Duda and her musical director Jason Halbert will move with it.

It’s unclear who else from the production will also be making the cross-country move at this point. We also don’t know how this change will impact Clarkson’s job as one of the coaches on The Voice . While it seems unlikely that she’d continue on the hit NBC competition, it’s not impossible. Many of the stars involved with the show, including the soon-to-be-retired coach Blake Shelton , don’t permanently live in LA. Shelton has a home in Oklahoma, according to NBC , Niall Horan splits his time between LA and London, per Irish Mirror , and Chance The Rapper’s home is in Chicago, per NBC Chicago . So, it’s possible Clarkson will become bi-coastal, however, the obligations of a daytime TV host may make it hard for her to do both The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice.

(Image credit: NBC)

I could see her returning for a season or two of The Voice if the singing competition is filmed during her talk show’s hiatuses. However, with this massive move ahead of her it seems reasonable that she’ll step away from The Voice, or at least not be a regular coach.

The reason for this move, which puts her involvement with The Voice in question, is partially to do with a tax incentive that New York offers. It’s also been reported that the singer was the one who requested the move, so taking the show to NYC is something she wanted to do.

Once Kelly Clarkson makes this move, she’ll be joining the ranks of talk show hosts and anchors who work in 30 Rock as she takes over studio 6A, which was once home to Late Night when Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien and David Letterman hosted the talk show. Along with taking over a studio that has a history of great hosts, Clarkson will also be among many other daytime talk shows that film in New York, including The Drew Barrymore Show, Live With Kelly and Mark and The View.

Over the last few years, Clarkson has found great success with her talk show. Last fall she took over the timeslot previously owned by Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey. Also, the series has held steady in the ratings, won many daytime Emmys, and has had its fair share of viral moments, especially when it comes to her heartfelt interviews and Kellyoke covers . So why not keep a good thing going?