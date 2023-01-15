Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Wants Her Daytime Talk Show To Make A Big Move, But Would That Impact Custody Agreements With Her Ex?

It’s been a big year for Kelly Clarkson and her daytime talk show, as she took over the time slot previously held by Ellen DeGeneres (and Oprah Winfrey before that). The Kelly Clarkson Show also won seven Daytime Emmy Awards in 2022, including for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host. Even bigger changes seem to be on the horizon for the OG American Idol winner , as her show is potentially moving to the East Coast, but coming on the heels of her divorce settlement, would that affect her custody agreement with Brandon Blackstock?

The Kelly Clarkson Show is in negotiations to move production to the Tri-State area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Variety reports. Nothing has been finalized, but an NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed to the trade that Kelly Clarkson was the one who requested that the network look into moving the show — which has already been renewed through 2025 — outside of Los Angeles.

As far as her custody arrangement with Brandon Blackstock, however, it’s unlikely to have much of an impact, as Kelly Clarkson has primary custody of 8-year-old River Rose and 6-year-old Remington Alexander. Per the terms of their divorce agreement — which was finally settled last March , nearly two years after the “Since U Been Gone Singer” filed to end her marriage — Blackstock gets the kids one weekend per month, with the singer paying $45,000 in child support to her ex-husband. He can also travel to visit them on a non-regular basis.

Following the divorce and all the drama that surrounded the former couple’s ranch in Montana, Brandon Blackstock purchased his own bachelor pad in Big Sky Country. Kelly Clarkson took part of the summer off, spending time in Montana and enjoying the co-parenting routine they were able to come up with by being in the same state. If and when The Kelly Clarkson Show heads east, that will likely mean longer flights are in store for the little ones.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock seem to have gotten into the groove of co-parenting, at least as far as how the former couple splits up their holidays with their little ones. The F-bomb-dropping talk show host spent Christmas with their kids, while Blackstock gets them every Thanksgiving. Fans of Clarkson know just how much Christmas means to her, and how much her divorce played into all the holiday music she’s released in the past couple of years.

The singer’s talk show has filmed at the Universal lot in Los Angeles since it premiered in 2019. The plan would be to move production following the end of its current season, and Variety reports that the show hopes to keep as much of its current crew on board as possible. The Kelly Clarkson Show is certainly no stranger to the East Coast. For the past two seasons, the singer has filmed special premiere week episodes in New York City.