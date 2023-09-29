Kelly Clarkson Had A Wardrobe Malfunction While Performing, And She Handled It Like Only She Could

Kelly Clarkson is really good at handling just about everything with her cute personality and flair. I remember over 20 ago when she won American Idol , she chose to have fun with the judges during her nerve-wracking audition. So, with that in mind, when the Grammy winner suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing, she handled it in a way only Kelly Clarkson could.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is a great thing for the performer, but the singer in her hasn't gone anywhere. She still opens her show with the best Kellyoke covers , and she has concert performances outside of it. During one of Kelly Clarkson’s recent concerts, she experienced a wardrobe mishap that led her to break away (pardon the pun) from the crowd in laughter. Take a look at the awkward, yet hilarious, X (formerly known as Twitter) video :

🤭 pic.twitter.com/G2CoTNVVnlSeptember 27, 2023 See more

Based on what you see in the video, Kelly Clarkson was about to perform her 2012 hit “Catch My Breath” at an event in Minnesota. Surprisingly, she noticed the black garment she was wearing was a little too revealing up top. So, she stopped the band after singing one line from the song. While laying her hand on her chest, she awkwardly asked them if she should fix her dress. Then, she turned to the audience and said, “I think my boobs showing!” This led to the talk show host making a quick dash off the stage with the audience laughing.

But, this didn’t bring down the former American Idol contestant. According to the show’s set list , Clarkson returned to perform plenty of her well-known hits like “Since U Been Gone” and “Miss Independent.” At the end of the concert, according to HistoricalPlayground’s video , the 41-year-old singer said laughing, “Thank you so much! I'm sorry for the show. Have a great night, y’all!” Well, it really is true that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, and Kelly Clarkson handled her wardrobe malfunction like a pro.

If you’re wondering how she was able to be so cool about the problematic situation, it’s because she’s been through this before. Clarkson was nearly involved in a wardrobe malfunction when she did a quick costume change while hosting the Billboard Awards. She said whoever zipped up her dress didn’t do it the right way, and she was close to going “real European beach” on her audience. Luckily, she caught her dress before it came off which saved her from what could have been a major wardrobe malfunction. It’s true that life events like this are genuinely something you can laugh about later.

Embarrassing stage moments still happen to the best singers out there, and as they say "the show must go on." Kelly Clarkson is a great example of a performer who went through a cringe wardrobe malfunction, but she handled it in her naturally adorable, cute way.