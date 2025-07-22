I’m Loving That Kelly Clarkson’s Been Busting Out Kellyoke At Her Vegas Shows, And She Just Shared One Of Her ‘Favorites’

Since Kelly Clarkson won American Idol in 2002, she’s continually showcased her musical talents and sparkling personality. The singer and media personality has accomplished quite a bit and, at present, she's the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show (which is set to continue this fall amid the 2025 TV guide). The daytime staple also birthed the iconic Kellyoke segment, which sees Clarkson performing covers of fan-favorite songs. Now, she’s adding those famous performances to her Las Vegas Residency, and she just shared one of her favorites.

Ever since the beginning of Clarkson's NBC show and the subsequent birth of her beloved musical segment, there have been plenty of excellent Kellyoke covers. Often, many of her covers go viral, as fans praise the Grammy winner's renditions. While fans have their favorites, I'm glad that we finally know which one Clarkson herself loves. In the second weekend of her residency, which is called Studio Sessions, she shared a version of The White Stripes' “Seven Nation Army,” to her Instagram, and given how great it is, I can tell why she loves it:

As always, I’m blown away by the “Stronger” singer’s innate musicality and her ability to pull off any song. That black sparkly jumpsuit doesn’t hurt the vibes, either. I really appreciate all of this after she opened up about what goes into learning so many hit songs in preparation for her show. The timing of all this is also perfect, as The White Stripes' Jack White celebrated his 50th birthday earlier this month.

Even though I was hoping to find at least one of the White Stripes' members in the comment section, plenty of other people weighed in with thoughts By the look of it, most fans had nothing but wildly positive things to say about Kelly Clarkson’s rendition of the long-loved single, and you can check out some responses below:

It’s kinda wild that American idol got it right the first time. She’s unbelievably amazing. - fezlab

So. Fucking. Good!!!! We need a covers album. - xcarxradiox

Is there a song she can't make better than the original??? 😮- patriciacoelho.ross

Girrrl! Your vocals will NEVER get the accolades they deserve cause no one does it like you. No WONDER you needed to rest that voice, Queen! Can't wait to hear you live...again! - releaseology

She's the love child of Janis Jopplin & Stevie Nicks on this song👏👏👏😍- spasmusic_

Anyone who can pull off a song from The White Stripes in such tremendous fashion is a legend in my book. It’s really mind-boggling what Kelly Clarkson can pull off, though I guess we shouldn't be all that surprised, given her musical prowess.

Right now, one can only hope that fans will get to see Kellyoke segments for years to come, given the rumors that have been swirling around The Kelly Clarkson Show as of late. Earlier this year, Clarkson had several unexplained absences from her talk show, and it's been alleged that she plans to step away from the series when he contract ends in 2026. Even during an onstage performance, Clarkson discussed her show and how her work schedule impacted the number of opportunities she'd had otherwise.

Insiders suggest that there are those in Clarkson's orbit who want to support her, with even Dolly Parton trying to help as well. All of those rumors aside, I'm just glad that Clarkson seems to be happy now that her previously delayed Vegas residency is in full swing. Now, I'm hoping she'll reveal more of her favorite Kellyoke covers as her stint in Vegas continues.