Kelly Ripa Admitted To Being Caught Walking Around The House Naked Thanks To Mark Consuelos 'Surprise'

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark started, and at some point during the episode, Kelly Ripa revealed one or more slightly NSFW details about her and hubby Mark Conseulos ’ personal life, sometimes specifically about what he’s packing below . The daytime talk show host has become all the more up close and personal as the years have gone by, and sitting next to her SO every day has led to some choice stories coming to light. And one of the latest involves the Hope & Faith vet finding some unexpected houseguests while walking around in the nude.

When one is chilling around the house thinking that they’re alone, it’s perfectly natural to be in an au naturale state of dress. But it’s also really nice when the unclothed resident’s loved one is up front about any workers who may or may not also be inside the house at any given moment. During a discussion that went from Mark Consuelos’ air conditioning know-how to his reputation for cleanliness around the house, he attempted to boast about maintaining the upkeep for a house he was staying in while working away from the couple’s home. But Ripa clapped that back-patting down by saying:

You had a housekeeper. You had three housekeepers! I met them, I met the housekeepers. You wanna know how I learned about the housekeepers? I walked out of the bedroom naked. That’s right, I said it. Naked. And that’s when I met the housekeepers, one of which was a guy. So I think he learned his lesson to announce himself before he enters.

I’m trying to think of a more awkward and/or more intrusive way for someone to discover that the house they’re currently in gets cleaned by professionals. Perhaps if someone had farted the information to her in morse code, that would be on the same scoreboard, but it wouldn’t take the win.

They must have been some very quiet housekeepers, all in all, if Kelly Ripa was completely unaware of them before walking out. Or maybe the sound was muffled by all the clothes she wasn’t wearing. Or maybe it’s Ripa’s ears that needed the most cleaning. There’s probably a good joke there somewhere.

When it comes to getting caught awkwardly in various states of undress, Ripa is not a one-incident-and-done kind of woman. It was only recently on her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera when she detailed a pair of experiences where her and Mark's children, or at least one of them, has walked in on them in the act of sex-making.

Yes. Twice, twice. Both times Lola, and both times on her birthday. It’s like the ultimate horrible birthday present.

The first time was when Lola was eight years old, during a family vacation that was far more stress than relief. Stressing that they were staying in a room with two doors, one of which was known to only lock a certain way, Ripa said there was exactly one point during the trip when the timing worked out for adult hijinks. In her words:

Mark and I went to bed and he’s like, ‘It’s now or never.’ So I encouraged him to lock that second door, and he tells me he did, and all I know is at a certain point, I made eye contact with my eight-year-old daughter who was standing at the foot of the bed. Mark…vanished. I don’t know where he went. I didn’t know if he somehow was hanging from the ceiling. He just vanished.

And then exactly eight years later, on her 16th birthday, Lola again walked into their bedroom as they were getting busy, only this time she was far more horrified by what she'd witnessed. It's almost like that cleaning crew got away lightly by only catching Ripa in the buff.

The newest season of Live with Kelly and Mark begins on Labor Day, September 4, with newlywed Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough set to appear as well as the band Shinedown. The rest of the week will include a round robin of entertainers including Melissa Etheridge, Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Gad, Brie and Nikki Garcia, The Bachelorette’s Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, Phillip Phillips and more.

With plenty of other personal details to share with the world before she eventually retires, Ripa is front and center on Live with Kelly and Mark every weekday morning in syndication, so check your local listings for tune-in specifics. Head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule for other new seasons that will be debuting soon.