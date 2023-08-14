Ken Jennings Clapped Back After Being Called Out For Hosting Jeopardy Amid Strike, And His Response Involved Alex Trebek

Many TV and film productions are currently paused, as the WGA writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue. However, not every series is halting work at this time. Many reality and game shows are still in production, and that includes Jeopardy!, which has Ken Jennings holding down the fort as host. In recent weeks, viewers pressured Jennings to take a break after co-host Mayim Bialik stepped away, and one fan just called him out on social media. Jennings ultimately clapped back to explain why he's still hosting the show, and his answer invoked Alex Trebek.

Ken Jennings is not a part of SAG-AFTRA like co-host Mayim Bialik, but that hasn't stopped people from coming after him with brutally honest thoughts for sticking with Jeopardy!. One even went so far as to claim that he's doing something that the late host Alex Trebek would never approve of and that he would "turn over in his grave" because of it. Jennings, who seemingly always has the answer to a question or assumption, responded to the commenter by highlighting a specific statement in an article:

That clap-back wasn't answered in the form of a question, but that's still a direct way to shut someone down. As noted, Alex Trebek worked during the writers strike that took place from 2007 to 2008. So one may be able to surmise he wouldn't chastise his successor for doing the same thing. (Though is should be mentioned that the actors weren't on strike during that period in the 2000s.) Additionally, it looks like the show is doing what it can to respect the rules of the strike.

Jeopardy! is one of a handful of shows that will return this fall and continue producing first-run content alongside other game shows or unscripted programming (albeit with some big changes). There are also some scripted shows on the 2023 TV schedule, as some managed to wrap filming ahead of the strikes.

Ken Jennings isn't the only person working in Hollywood, but the spotlight has definitely been on him more than others after he stepped in for Mayim Bialik by hosting the rest of Season 39. Actors like Wil Wheaton took to social media to call out the game show host due to how he readily took over Bialik's duties:

This is a VERY small town, Ken Jennings, and we will all remember this. Your privilege may protect you right now, but we will *never* forget. #WGAStrong

It's worth noting that whether or not Ken Jennings is doing right by the strike or doing what Alex Trebek would've done are two different conversations. With that being said, it's clear that the host is doing what his predecessor did under similar circumstances. It's up for the court of public opinion to decide what's what after this strike matter is resolved but, until then, it seems Jennings is staying put on the game show.

Jeopardy! airs on weekdays nationwide in syndication, so readers will can check their local listings to find out where and when to find it. Season 40 is set to premiere on September 11.