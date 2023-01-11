Kevin Costner Won Best Actor For Yellowstone, But Shared Why He Couldn't Attend The Globes In Heartfelt Video

It took years of solid ratings-earning TV work, as well as a lot of word-of-mouth campaigning from fans (i.e. getting loud on social media), but Yellowstone finally pulled off a major awards season win! The cable hit’s beloved lead actor Kevin Costner made good on his somewhat surprising nomination, coming out as one the 2023 Golden Globes’ big winners for Best Actor in a Drama Series. Unfortunately, the actor wasn’t there to accept the long-deserved award, but he hared a video with fans explaining the situation.

Kevin Costner took to Instagram to share the unfortunate news with his followers that he and his wife Christine Baumgartner were unable to make it out to the Beverly Hilton for the telecast. As one might have expected, it had a little something to do with the dangerously stormy weather plaguing southern California. Check out the video below!

Though he may be talking about horrific weather conditions, the Yellowstone star was standing in a pretty picturesque setting when sharing his update, though there are certainly more than enough videos and other forms of coverage out there centering on how devastating the storms and flooding has been in the state this week. In any case, Costner and the fam had previously been unable to make it back to their home, and were thus unable to get everything in line in time to get ready for traveling to the Golden Globes’ red carpet.

As Yellowstone fans know all too well, there’s one way John Dutton would have handled this situation, and it would have involved flying a ranch helicopter to the ceremony. That would have no doubt been an amazing way for Costner to make an appearance, but it wasn’t meant to be.

The actor, who’d previously shared with CinemaBlend his awards hopes for his Yellowstone work , wasn’t even celebrating his victory when he shared the above video. Rather, that came after the win, when he shared the following message with fans:

Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press and @goldenglobes for this tremendous honor and to the @yellowstone team for bringing John Dutton’s world to life. I share this recognition with my castmates, the producers, and our incredible crew. Most of all, thank you to our show’s fans, who love Yellowstone Ranch as if it were their own.

Yellowstone had previously been nominated for a single Emmy for production design, which it did not win, and also landed a Screen Actors Guild nomination for its talented ensemble, though that also went to another victor. Here's hoping we don't have to wait another five seasons for the next one.

Co-creator Taylor Sheridan is likely aiming for more awards wins in the future, having recently locked down the Emmy- and Globe-winning Nicole Kidman to star in his upcoming Paramount+ drama Lioness. And it’s always possible that Costner’s first win could unlock the floodgates for the ensemble cast to get recognized more and more in the future.

Yellowstone is currently on winter hiatus, and will return to Paramount Network this summer, while the spinoff prequel 1923 will return with new episodes in February for those with Paramount+ subscriptions.