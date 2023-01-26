King Charles’ Coronation Details Don’t Address The Elephant In The Room

This week, Buckingham Palace began detailing what to expect from Prince Charles’ upcoming coronation ceremony; while it's not as wild as Prince Harry's Spare bombshells, it's some interesting stuff. We’ve learned there will be lots of opportunities to celebrate the momentous occasion outside of the actual ceremony, via a variety of events including a Coronation Big Lunch, a coronation concert and something the royal family is calling “The Big Help Out.” What the new details don’t address is the elephant in the room, or in this case, whether the “spare” will be in it.

While a previous report indicated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would likely not be asked to sit with Prince Charles and the rest of the family at the actual coronation event, it’s worth noting the palace has actually stayed mum about attendee details as a whole. That hasn’t stopped speculation from running rampant, as some believe Prince Harry and Meghan will not attend. Sky News host Paul Murray even speculated that if William’s brother does show, he won’t get much to do, which would square with the previous where he’d likely sit story.

It’s pretty obvious that Harry’s role, if any, will be fourth-fifths of bugger all – and to be honest, rightly so.

The coronation weekend will take place between Saturday May 6 and Monday, May 8th. It’s the sixth that will be the notable service, followed by a walk in which the royal family is invited to attend. Next, there will be a balcony appearance by the King and his family. Reports previously indicated these may be tied to working royals only, but there’s been no commitment either way on the royal family’s part.

Prince Harry was previously asked about whether, particularly after all of the publicity and storytelling he has been doing, he feels he will be asked to the coronation. He told ITV in an interview a few weeks ago that a lot can happen between now and the coronation a few months from now, saying to Tom Bradby:

There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.

Prince Harry also said at the time (via the Guardian) that he didn’t “know” whether he will have a part in the future of the monarchy. He previously said he would, however, like to have a relationship with Prince William and King Charles again.

There has been increased tension within the royal family recently. News broke this week that Prince Andrew has allegedly been told (via The Sun) he won't be allowed to use his suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace in the future following a lawsuit payout over sexual abuse.

In addition, since Prince Harry’s new book Spare hit shelves on January 10, with “spare” obviously referring to the concept of having a second son to secure a family’s lineage, and allegedly having been taken from a joke King Charles made. The book has taken the internet by storm , and it’s led to a variety of stories coming out about the family, as told by Harry himself, though a side effect of Spare ’s popularity has reportedly been a negative impact on Prince William and Kate.

There are still a few months before the impending events play out, however, and the royal family has come together in the past, particularly when Queen Elizabeth II passed. Whether a balcony meet and greet is in the cards is another question.