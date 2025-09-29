The Last Few Seasons Of The West Wing Are Often Criticized, But I Want To Talk About One Great Final Season Episode

For even the most die-hard fans of The West Wing, the last three seasons of the show, which you can watch with an HBO Max subscription, are often criticized, or at least, not as beloved as the first four. That change was marked by the departure of the show’s creator and almost exclusive script writer, Aaron Sorkin, who left the show after the dramatic Season 4 finale.

There is one episode in Season 7 that is every bit as good as the dialogue from episodes Sorkin was responsible for. It happened as a direct result of the death of John Spencer, the actor who played Leo McGarry.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Later Seasons Weren’t As Good As The Early Ones

It is fair criticism, and one that I largely share, that The West Wing took a dip after Sorkin left. However, after a very shaky Season 5, I do believe that it found its footing again in Season 6 with the introduction of Arnie Vinick (Alan Alda) and Matt Santos (Jimmy Smits) as the two candidates vying to take over for President Bartlett (Martin Sheen). Once the race for President got into full swing, the show once again became must-watch TV.

One significant change that resulted from the new plotline was Leo's transition from the resolute Chief of Staff to Bartlet to Vice Presidential candidate for Santos, at the urging of his protege, Josh “Lemon” Lyman (Bradley Whitford), who was Santos’ campaign manager. Tragically, John Spencer died of a heart attack in December of 2005, as the show was entering the final stretch of filming for its final season. The silver lining in the heartbreak was that the show got its last really great episode as a result.

(Image credit: NBC)

Election Day Part 2 Is The West Wing At Its Best

The episode, “Election Day Part 2,” which aired four months after Spencer’s death, starts like many others. Josh is on the phone with Santos, and they are talking about the candidate’s chances of winning and the possible victory speech. Josh hangs up the phone and runs into Donna (Janel Moloney) in the hotel with a stunned look on her face. She informs Josh that Leo was found unconscious and was taken to the hospital. The opening credits roll, and for viewers, the tears started rolling too, knowing what happened months before.

The next 10 minutes of the show are among the most heartbreaking moments of any television series, ever. As each character learns the tragic fate of McGarry, the emotions of the actors are on full display. Spencer had been a key part of The West Wing cast for all seven seasons, and the effect of his death was apparent. It’s impossible for anyone not to cry, actor or viewer.

When Santos addresses his supporters, he delivers what can only be described as a true Sorkin-esque speech. It’s the kind of speech that made those first four seasons special, and for this one episode, The West Wing was once again one of the best shows in network history.