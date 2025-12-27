‘I Die In That Movie.' I Did Not Have Seth Rogen And Aziz Ansari Reminiscing About This Is The End To Keanu Reeves On My 2025 Bingo Card

It turns out that Keanu Reeves is a big fan of This Is the End, the celebrity-packed end of the world movie written and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The 2013 movie, which you can check out with a Netflix subscription, has cameos from 20 or so actors and pop stars, but it doesn’t have one from Keanu Reeves. Still, Reeves took a moment during a conversation with Rogen, Aziz Ansari, and Keke Palmer, while promoting their 2025 movie releaese Good Fortune, to talk about how much he loved the movie.

(Image credit: Lionsgate Films)

Keanu Reeves Is A Big Fan Of This Is The End

During the conversion on Esquire’s Table Read, which can be watched on Esquire’s YouTube feed, Reeves tells Rogen that he loves the movie (which is not something I had on my bingo card this year). Ansari, who is one of the many stars who appear in This Is the End, immediately chimes in with:

I Die In That Movie!

After Keke Palmer confirms that it’s the movie where Rihanna “slaps the shit out of Michael Cera” (it is), it sets Rogen off on a wonderful tangent about getting all those stars to appear in the movie. Ansari mentions that it’s “crazy” that they were able to get all those stars, and Rogen adds:

In New Orleans, too, 'cause we weren’t in LA. We flew everyone in. It was one of the most fun places to do something like that. So that was, like, sort of part of the allure.

As Rogen goes through the list of people who went to New Orleans and joined in on the This Is The End fun, Reeves almost seems jealous that he didn’t get to be there. He’s clearly blown away that Rogen and company were able to pull it off. Ansari is, too, and he was there! For his part, Rogen still sounds pretty shocked by it, too:

There were some days on set where I would look around and like, there's like 25 famous people on set right now.

I get exactly what Rogen said about it being part of the appeal for the likes of Kevin Hart, Paul Rudd, Emma Watson, Rihanna, and all the other stars who agreed to do the picture. An all-expenses-paid trip to The Big Easy to work for a few days on a movie and hang out with a list of stars like those in This is the End? I’m actually surprised there weren’t more people!

A lot of the conversation is Palmer, Rogen, and Ansari asking Reeves about The Matrix, including getting Reeves to recreate the “bullet time” scene. That, of course, is wonderful, but not at all that unexpected. Reeves toasting Rogen and Ansari for This is the End is much more unexpected, and in a lot of ways, more wonderful.

Reeves has a great knack for comedy, as Good Fortune shows, and he would have been perfect for a movie like This Is the End. It’s too bad we’ll never get to see how horrible his death could have been in the movie!