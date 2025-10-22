I Thought Task's Penultimate Episode Was The Finale, And Now I Lowkey Wish I Was Right

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of Task.

Premium cable has been a hub for quality TV content since its inception, with HBO shows often getting the world talking. Those with a HBO Max subscription were recently treated to the new crime drama Task, which comes from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby. I watched the penultimate episode, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river," thinking it was the series finale, and after watching Episode 7 I kinda wish I was correct. Hear me out here.

While SNL's Mare sketch originally ruined the Task accents for me, I was able to get over that hump and get really invested in the riveting series. Episode 6 was utterly thrilling, with the titular task force and the Dark Hearts finding Thomas Pelphrey's Robbie in the woods at the same time. Shots were fired, and what resulted was a truly gorgeous episode of TV. So I'm not so sure it actually needed its finale.

Episode 6 Of Task Could Have Worked As Its Finale

In Episode 6, Robbie's long con finally reached its end. He was killed by Jayson, dying in Tom's arms in the process. Meanwhile, mole Grasso tried to play both sides, ultimately resulting the death of both Shane and Lizzie. The latter was especially devastating, given her burgeoning relationship with Grasso.

Sam finally was found by police after Maeve turned him in. As the episode played out we find out he had already sold the Dark Heart's drugs, and had given all of the money to Maeve. It was a beautiful, redemptive ending for that character, who was so deeply flawed and made a ton of mistakes. Tom vows to take down Grasso eventually, and after taking Sam, it felt like the story was wrapped up. But it turns out that wasn't the case.

After finishing the sixth episode, I truly thought I had finished Task. It wasn't until I was pitching a finale reaction story for CinemaBlend that my coworkers informed me the show wasn't actually over. So, I tuned in for Episode 7, "A Still Small Voice," which offered one more action sequence and even more closure.

While it was nice seeing loose threads like Eryn's death addressed in the finale, I'm not sure seeing Jayson and Perry's story come to a close was necessary. I just thought they'd stay in hiding or the truth would come out off screen. Grasso's ending offered him some redemption, but I'm not sure it was totally necessary.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: HBO)

I'll give credit to the Task series finale, because it did provide some very satisfying moments. Perhaps its biggest success was Tom's family storyline, with Mark Ruffalo's character appearing in court to make his Family Impact Statement at Ethan's sentencing. He forgives his son for accidentally killing his wife in the midst of a mental health crisis, and tells him he's welcome to return home if/when the judge allows it. This was a truly moving sequence, and is worth the price of admission for the series finale.

Still, I would have left the show satisfied if it ended on Episode 6, as I assumed that these loose ends would eventually be solved off screen. For the first time, basically ever, I was disappointed to have another episode of TV, even if the seventh Task installment had some very strong moments and offered way more closure. Regardless, I can't wait to see what Ingelsby has up his sleeve next.

Task is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll have to see how it does this coming awards season, as Mare of Easttown got Emmy noms and wins. Some fans are hoping for a crossover with Mare, but only time will tell if that ever occurs.