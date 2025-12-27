After Boston Blue Gave An Update On Danny’s Son Jack, An EP Explained Why They’re Keeping Him So Far Away

Boston Blue will be return in February during the 2026 TV schedule, giving fans even more of Danny, his youngest son, Sean, and the entire Silver family and their family dinners. There's also a possibility that fans will be getting more updates about other Reagans as well, including Danny’s oldest, Jack. Before going on break for the winter, the series finally gave an update on Jack, and an executive producer is explaining why he and the writers decided to keep so much distance between the character and his family.

Tony Terraciano portrayed Jack Reagan throughout all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods but, beginning with Season 9, the actor started appearing less frequently after Jack went off to college and began carving out his own life. In the midseason finale of Boston Blue, it was explained that Jack went to Africa to participate in Doctors Without Borders. It was surprising to me to hear that Jack was so far away, and EP and co-creator Brandon Sonnier explained to TVLine how important it was to establish Jack’s whereabouts:

We really try to keep track of where the rest of the family is within the Blue Bloods universe, because we are an expansion of that world. It's a big deal that Jack is overseas and that he's in medical school.

It was great to finally get an update on Jack, especially since fans hadn’t really heard about him since Boston Blue started. Also, Sonnier is right that it is a big deal that Jack is in medical school and not following in the Reagan footsteps by going into law enforcement or the legal field. As for putting him in Africa for Doctors Without Borders rather than just having him go to medical school in the States, Sonnier shared:

We never want to lose sight of the fact that Danny has two sons. Part of placing Jack so far away was logistical — it gives Danny the space to fully focus on Sean right now, because there's not a lot he can do for Jack. Jack's doing fine. He's thriving. This family has a duty to serve, a calling to service, and this felt like a way for Jack to follow that calling — while being far enough away, for now, to serve the story we're telling.

As much as I would love to see Jack, it makes sense. With Danny’s oldest son in a different country and focusing on his career, him being able to really put focus on his youngest son when he’s so close gives him something to do aside from his actual job. Additionally, Danny does already have his hands full, given he's watching over Sean and handling a new job in a new city. So any constant developments involving Sean could interfere with that.

Based on the EP's comments, we might be able to assume Jack won’t be appearing on Boston Blue any time soon, though it is always possible he could pay his family a visit at some point. If anything, as a fan, I appreciate these little updates on the characters that have been established in the Blue Bloods universe.

And, while Jack may be far away, other familiar faces are not. Boston Blue has already seen Bridget Moynahan return as Erin Reagan in the premiere, while Marisa Ramirez has been in a few episodes as Maria Baez. Lead actor and EP Donnie Wahlberg previously revealed that they’re trying to get Tom Selleck back as Frank Reagan, and there are many more I'd love to see return. Thankfully, Boston Blue has been greenlit for Season 2, so there's still plenty of time for Jack and other OG characters to return.