Ryan Seacrest Posted About Celebrating First Christmas Since His Dad’s Death, And Fans Reached Out With Sweet Thoughts

Ryan Seacrest continues to dominate your 2025 TV schedule, hosting Wheel of Fortune and many other exciting TV projects. However, the “hardest working man in show business” still takes time to slow down and spend time with his family on Christmas. With this being his first Christmas without his father, Seacrest posted about the experience with fans taking the time to send their sweet thoughts his way.

Tragedy struck in October when Ryan Seacrest’s dad, Gary Lee Seacrest, passed away after a long battle with prostate cancer. Our favorite television host made sure to let his Instagram followers know how his holiday with his family was without his dad for the first time, and get ready to feel all of the emotions:

The American television host sure took some beautiful photos. We see Seacrest and his loved ones wearing matching pajamas as they pose next to their sparkling Christmas tree.

Other pictures include the before-and-after feast of yummy goodness, as well as the clan wearing jolly Christmas accessories, such as hats, reindeer ears, and Christmas tree glasses. As tough as it must have been for the Emmy winner and his family to celebrate a joyous occasion without Gary Lee Seacrest, it’s nice to see the clan still coming together and keeping holiday traditions alive.

Just like Ryan Seacrest spread Christmas cheer in his Instagram post, his followers made sure to do the same. Here is a batch of their sweet reactions to the Atlanta native’s Christmas experience:

Sending Christmas wishes to all of you. I know that first and subsequent holidays without a parent. It never gets easier, but knowing they’re still with us always in some way brings peace. 🙏💙- @doctordesaimd

Merry Christmas! Gary's spirit lives on through your smiles, tears and laughter. Have a super awesome day gang! ❤️💚❤️💚❤️🪽💚❤️💚❤️💚- @jollysparkles99

That first year of an empty chair is always the toughest ✨Merry Christmas to all of you ☃️-@jannsproattklaas

Love you Ryan!!! Your dad is always with you and your loved ones!!! Take comfort in knowing that !! Merry Christmas!!! ♥️♥️♥️🙏🙏🙏🙏- @_cloclo_8

Merry Christmas to you and your family Ryan. Merry heavenly Christmas to Mr. Seacrest who's watching over his family . 🎅🎄🎁 ❤️💚❤️- @sldc1

Ryan, I miss seeing him in the pictures too. I felt like I knew him . You were very fortunate to have had a wonderful dad like that. Great memories!!! - @rebecca_12007

It’s a very compassionate act to take the time to send kind words and holiday wishes. Acknowledging the heartbreaking absence of Ryan Seacrest’s dad and that his spirit lives on through the family, fans are gently reminding them that they were not alone this Christmas.

Fans weren’t the only ones who commented on the podcast host’s pics. Take a look at a few celebrity reactions that were pouring in for Seacrest and his family:

Merry Christmas to you and your family Ryan ❤️❤️❤️- @1027kiisfm

Thinking of you guys- @mariamenounos

Merry Christmas & God Bless bro!- @mariolopez

Celebrating a festive holiday is never the same without the person who helped bring so much cheer. But it’s incredibly sweet for fans and celebrities to reach out to the A-lister during this tough time.

Other than keeping Christmas traditions with the fam, Ryan Seacrest continues to make himself busy in other ways. Other than his new hosting job for Wheel of Fortune, Seacrest will continue shaking things up by hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Countdown. Not to mention, he’ll resume hosting American Idol for season 24 on January 26th. With a packed schedule ahead, the American Top 40 radio host is clearly diving into the new year with love, dedication, and charisma that fans can never get enough of.

It must have been a real comfort for Ryan Seacrest to receive genuine Christmas wishes from fans and celebs as he navigates his first holiday without his dad. Their comments are a powerful reminder that love is all around us, even when times are tough.

