Law And Order Brought Back A Former Star Nearly 20 Years Later, But As A Totally Different Character This Time

Spoilers ahead for Episode 13 of Law & Order Season 24, called "In God We Trust" and streaming next day with a Peacock subscription.

After Law & Order showcased Odelya Halevi as ADA Sam Maroun in the previous episode, the latest installment of the 2025 TV schedule started with the murder of a young lawyer and then twisted and turned until two young people from a conservative Christian community were at the center of a trial. The killer ultimately was convicted after a plea deal, after some back and forth between Nolan and Baxter about pursuing a murder charge.

But what really caught my eye was the woman playing the defense attorney. Attorney Patricia Kaplan was a brand new character to the NBC drama, but the actress playing her was not: former Law & Order star Selenis Leyva.

Viewers who tune into NBC in recent years rather than a couple decades ago might recognize Levya more from her role in sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez, but longtime Law & Order fans may know her better as Detective Mariluz Rivera. Leyva recurred as the character between early Season 15 in 2004 and mid-Season 17 in 2006 for a total of 18 episodes.

While it's not unusual for actors to play more than one character in the Law & Order franchise, shows don't often bring back former recurring stars as new characters. (Mike Doyle as Law & Order: SVU's O'Halloran playing a different character on Law & Order is a notable recent exception.) That said, this technically isn't Selenis Leyva's first time back in the franchise since playing Detective Rivera; the cop was just her big recurring role.

Leyva also played a character by the name of Rona Henderson in Season 20 in 2010, which was Law & Order's last season before being cancelled and then revived in 2022. So, "In God We Trust" wasn't the first time since her run as Rivera that the actress played a different character.

In fact, Selenis Leyva has been all over the franchise going back to 1999. She played three different Law & Order characters before Rivera, meaning that Patricia Kaplan was her sixth character on just the original show. And that's not all! She played two characters on Law & Order: SVU, with the first in Season 1 and the second in Season 20. She also has three credits on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, as different characters in Season 1 and Season 5 before appearing in Season 10 as Detective Rivera.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will her latest character return to Law & Order? Well, Nolan and Maroun always need a defense attorney to go up against in their prosecutions, so I'm not going to rule anything out. Besides, the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe is a wide world, so we probably also shouldn't rule out seeing her in a new role. Maybe Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 so she can hit the trifecta of current L&O shows?

In all seriousness, you can check out Selenis Leyva's seasons of the drama as Detective Rivera streaming on Peacock, and I for one certainly wouldn't mind seeing her back as a defense attorney as Season 24 continues. Don't forget to check out new episodes of Law & Order on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.