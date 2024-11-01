Law And Order Brought Back A Franchise Actor In A Totally Different Role, And I'm Flashing Back To When He Was Killed Off SVU

Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 5 of Law & Order Season 24, called "Report Card."

The Law & Order world has been going so strong for so long that there's a long list of stars who appeared in the franchise as more than one character, and the latest episode added another in the fall 2024 TV schedule. "Report Card" featured none other than Mike Doyle as an original character. While his most recent recurring role on an NBC show was part of a tumultuous relationship on New Amsterdam, longtime Law & Order: SVU fans will recognize him as the late Ryan O'Halloran.

Seeing Doyle back in the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe just made me flash back to his final episode of SVU that ended in tragedy for O'Halloran, for better or worse! Here's why.

How Law & Order Added Mike Doyle

Despite appearing in more than 50 episodes of SVU as forensic tech Ryan O'Halloran between Seasons 5 - 10, Mike Doyle turned up on Law & Order as the grieving husband of the murder victim of the week. He was questioned by Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) and Riley (Reid Scott) early on and was cooperative, but was less so when Price (Hugh Dancy) and Maroun (Odelya Halevi) dropped the news that they were cutting a deal with the young shooter to spend just ten years in prison.

All in all, it was a key role in this episode but not one that is likely to return in a larger capacity, so this presumably won't be a case of Mike Doyle returning to recurring status in the Law & Order world. Still, seeing him back in primetime just reminded me of when O'Halloran was my favorite SVU forensic tech, which is a bittersweet feeling after how his story ended.

What Happened To O'Halloran On Law & Order: SVU

O'Halloran didn't appear in every episode during his time on SVU, but much like with fan-favorite Tamara Tunie as Melinda Warner, he became a familiar face on the fornesic side of investigations to build a rapport with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni prior to his departure). I for one enjoyed it a lot more than seeing a new tech each week, and a recurring tech didn't seem like somebody I'd ever need to worry about being killed off... until the Season 10 finale, anyway.

In that episode – which you can revisit streaming with a Peacock subscription and/or a Hulu subscription – O'Halloran was doing his job as capably as ever, but the same can't be said for fellow forensic technician Dale Stuckey. He made a critical error with the evidence that resulted in a guilty man being set free, and earned some harsh criticism for it.

So, in true season finale form, Stuckey decided to fix his mistake by committing some murder, including killing O'Halloran to try and cover up the evidence that would have incriminated him. He ultimately got his hands on Stabler and tied the detective to a chair to torture him, only to be fooled by Benson into believing that she also hated Stabler and was instead in love with Stuckey.

It was a pretty bonkers way to end Season 10, and the end of the road for Mike Doyle as O'Halloran. I honestly find it hard to believe that he's been gone from SVU for as long as he has, and it still kind of stings. It also just made me think of what happened to Sister Peg back in the day, and really miss the recurring players that used to drop in and out of the show.

Despite flashing back to the SVU tragedy with Mike Doyle on Law & Order, it was great to see him back in primetime, and it's a mark of how memorable he was in the franchise that I said "O'Halloran!" as soon as he showed up in "Report Card." If you want to revisit this latest episode of Law & Order, you'll be able to stream it on Peacock. You can also keep watching new episodes live on NBC with Season 24 continuing on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.