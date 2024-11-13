Law And Order: Price And Maroun Clash Over Ruining A Kid's Life In Exclusive New Episode Clip

The Law & Order team went through some big changes in early Season 24 with the introduction of Maura Tierney's Lt. Jessica Brady to replace Camryn Manheim's Lt. Kate Dixon, but one thing hasn't changed: Samantha Maroun isn't afraid to challenge Nolan Price when she disagrees about his approach to a case. Check out the exclusive clip (seen above) from the new episode that airs on November 14 in the 2024 TV schedule to see what leads to their newest clash and what she wants to avoid!

The new episode is called "Truth and Consequences," and Maroun makes it clear that one major consequence to how they try the case could be ruining a kid's life and resulting in her being deported. She's trying to be "reasonable" with her boss, but NBC's episode description sheds a bit more light on the high stakes of the trial facing Nolan:

When tragedy strikes the family of a prominent judge, Brady must determine if the murder is connected to any of her rulings. Baxter steps in when a key witness refuses to testify. Maroun tries to protect another witness’s privacy.

All in all, it appears that Price intends to try the case by the books as much as possible, while Maroun wants to get a win while also protecting a witness from testimony that could ruin her life as she knows it. I'm curious to see if the pair will be able to find a middle ground or DA Baxter will need to step in and make the choice for them.

The dynamic between the trio of the "law" side of Law & Order has shifted since Baxter joined to replace Sam Waterston's Jack McCoy! (You can revisit episodes from the McCoy era of Law & Order streaming with a Peacock subscription.) Maroun seems like the one to root for in this case based on the above clip; will that be different once we have the context of the full episode?

Whatever they decide, hopefully no students' lives are ruined in the pursuit of justice! Find out when the "Truth and Consequences" installment of Law & Order airs on Thursday, November 14 in the usual time slot of 8 p.m. ET on NBC, ahead of Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m. ET. If you prefer to stream, you can find new episodes of both shows available next day on Peacock.

Season 24 has featured some especially notable guest stars, including Star Wars and Battlestar Galactica alum Katee Sackhoff, New Amsterdam's Ryan Eggold, Stranger Things' Cara Buono, and a former SVU star who had been killed off Mariska Hargitay's show all the way back in 2009.

NBC's previous full night of Law & Order action ended earlier this year with the news of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 moving to Peacock, with Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Found now airing in the 10 p.m. slot.