After Taking Over Law And Order’s Sam Waterston, Tony Goldwyn Explains How His New Character Differs From Jack McCoy

Among the Law & Order actors who've appeared in the most episodes, Sam Waterston was on over 400 installment before he officially exited in February. L&O said goodbye to Jack McCoy by taking him back to the courtroom one last time before he stepped down as D.A. in an attempt order to stop corruption in the government. Replacing Waterston is Tony Goldwyn, who is recently explained just how his character is different from the beloved McCoy.

Tony Goldwyn made his Law & Order debut on the Thursday, March 14 episode (which marked a major night on the 2024 TV schedule). The Scandal alum plays the role of Manhattan’s newest District Attorney, Nicholas Baxter. It may take a little while to get used to Baxter, considering the large shoes Jack left for him to fill, of course. Goldwyn spoke to TheWrap about the differences between Jack and Nick, and it sounds like his character isn't as much of his "purist" when it comes to his view of the legal system:

Jack McCoy was really Atticus Finch, a purist about the law. The law is the law is the law, and that decides everything. I think Nick Baxter takes a much more holistic view towards the office. He’s a politician and a very experienced and good lawyer. I think he views his function as part of a system and takes in societal concerns, and what the broader impacts and longer impacts of every decision. Gray is the primary color in our justice system, so you have to figure out through what lens you’re going to make your decisions.

I'm actually glad the producers aren't trying to create a carbon copy of Jack by way of Nick. Having someone who has different views should serve as a breath of fresh air. I'm especially interested in seeing how the characters react to Nick’s stances and how those inform their new work dynamic. Tony Goldwyn was also asked if Baxter will be somewhat more political than McCoy was, and it sounds like that'll be the case:

Yeah, I would say so. But not in a self-serving way, like, 'Oh, this is going to be good for me if I do this.' I think he takes the cases very seriously but will look at the broader impact of something. Not only do we need to make sure justice is served, but if we make this choice, it’s going to have this positive and negative impact on the city, on the broader community, and our ability to do our job and our relationship with the police department. Baxter had a lot of respect for McCoy, but I think he viewed McCoy’s approach as a little old-fashioned.

It's hard to say just how Nick will handle cases compared to Jack. We have only seen him in one episode so far, so there's still so much fans don't know about him. If anything though, it sounds like Nick is passionate about his job and is willing to do whatever it takes for a case. Still, on top of all that, he'll have to build up relationships with his fellow colleagues, as Tony Goldwyn and Mechad Brooks previously teased while speaking with CinemaBlend.

With the longevity of Law & Order, plenty of stars have come and gone over the years, and Sam Waterston isn’t even the first one to exit this season. Ahead of Season 23, it was revealed that Jeffrey Donovan's role had reportedly been cut for creative reasons. Reid Scott was soon announced as his replacement, making his debut as NYPD Detective Vincent Riley in the Season 23 premiere, partnered with Mehcad Brooks’ Detective Jalen Shaw. However, many would probably still agree that Waterston is one of the franchise's most esteemed stars, and his absence will surely be felt moving forward.

Time will tell how Nicholas Baxter performs as the newest D.A. as well as how Tony Goldwyn continues to mesh with his co-stars. While it's clear that there are some big differences between Nick and Jack McCoy, they should help keep the show interesting. Here's hoping that proves to be the case.

Law & Order airs new episodes on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and they can later be streamed with a Peacock subscription.