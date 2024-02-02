Law And Order Is Losing Longtime Vet Sam Waterston, But His Replacement Has Already Been Hired

A lot of actors have come and gone from the Law & Order shows over the years, but among the franchise’s actors who’ve been in the most episodes is Sam Waterston. He debuted as District Attorney Jack McCoy way back in the original Law & Order’s fourth season, stuck around until it ended in 2010, then reprised the role when the show returned in 2022. However, today it’s been announced that Waterston’s time as McCoy is coming to an end, but we already know who will be replacing him on the popular NBC show.

Waterson will make his final appearance as Jack McCoy in the Law & Order Season 23 episode airing on February 22. Taking his place will be Scandal actor Tony Goldwyn, who previously appeared in a few episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent as Frank Goren, the brother of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Robert Goren. Goldwyn will be playing a new character on the flagship show, but the name of this new district attorney hasn’t been shared yet. Waterston also shared the following message to fans about his exit in an official statement (via Deadline):

Greetings, you wonderful people. It’s a pleasure to talk directly like this to the backbone of Law & Order‘s absolutely amazing audience. The time has come for me to move on and take Jack McCoy with me. There’s sadness in leaving, but I’m just too curious about what’s next. An actor doesn’t want to let himself get too comfortable. I’m more grateful to you than I can say. L&O’s continuing and amazing long run, along with its astounding come-back, is all thanks to you and Dick Wolf, but for whose vision, patience, perseverance, and unique combination of creative and business talents, none of this would have happened. I feel very blessed. I hope to see you all on the flip side.

